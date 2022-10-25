Canadian Sports Anchor Sneaks Every Drake Album Into His Broadcast & The Video Is Perfect
In honour of the 6ix God's birthday. 🙏
Canadian sports anchor Faizal Khamisa has taken another shot at name-dropping titles from popular artists, opting to try and mention the name of every single Drake album.
He made the attempt in celebration of Drake's 36th birthday on October 24 -- and the whole thing was pretty impressive.
This all started a few days ago, when Khamisa got worldwide attention for slipping the name of every song from Taylor Swift's new album into a broadcast.
This time, he set his sights on one of Toronto's biggest stars.
Titles like Comeback Season and What A Time To Be Alive made for some quick and easy sport references but other albums needed a bit more creativity to squeeze in.
"After a day you mostly want to be So Far Gone," he said, introducing a highlight pack from the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat game from the night before.
"If you're jumping for that, you're too late," said Khamisa, giving a smooth spin-off reference to Drake's 2015 mixtape, If You're Reading This It's Too Late.
He also kicked off his show with a good one.
"Stick around and Thank Me Later. Sportsnet Central starts right now."
\u201cOn Drake's birthday, I dropped every album/mixtape/EP he's made in our show\u201d— Faizal Khamisa (@Faizal Khamisa) 1666713603
Posting the video online, the sports anchor was also quick to admit he forgot one.
"Before you come at me, I forgot to put Take Care in the video since I did it at 330am 😴. Take care ✅" Khamisa wrote.
Still, the video is impressive and showed off his skills that have already gotten him plenty of attention.
The last time he did this with Taylor Swift's tracks off 'Midnight', Khamisa's tricks were wrote about by Rolling Stone and Billboard.
So, what artist is up next Faizal? Drake does have a new album coming out in just a few days...