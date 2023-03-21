Ticketmaster Is Hiring Someone 'Brave' For Its Social Media After The Taylor Swift Disaster
Would you take on an army of Swifties?
If you enjoy putting out fires, defending your employer's chokehold on the entertainment industry, facing down an army of Swifties and generally getting roasted on a daily basis, then maybe Ticketmaster has the job for you.
The world's biggest ticket vendor is hiring someone to run its social media presence, and the job posting seems to acknowledge that this gig isn't for the faint of heart.
The job posting for a Director Of Social has blown up online since it went up on LinkedIn last week, with many mocking it for the qualities that Ticketmaster wants.
Ticketmaster's job description says it's looking for someone "brave" and "resilient," among other things, and those two lines did not escape the notice of critics on the internet.
Ticketmaster has been getting torn to shreds on social media in recent months, particularly after major issues involving ticket sales for Taylor Swift's concert tour. Fans scrambled to get tickets when they went on sale for the tour in January, but bots quickly scooped up most of the seats for resale on the secondary market.
The fiasco got so bad that the U.S. Senate looked into it and Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation, ultimately apologized, as reported by the New York Times.
The company is also facing a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. for the way it's handled tickets for Swift's concerts.
Swifties have continued to blast Ticketmaster on social media in the months since the whole ticketing mess started.
However, Swift's fans aren't the only ones who've had it with Ticketmaster.
The Cure frontman Robert Smith, went after the company on social media last week where he declared that he was "sickened" by the extra fees that it's charging on the band's new tour.
Ticketmaster ultimately bowed to the pressure and agreed to refund some of the fees, although the whole thing has remained a mess on social media.
So... this is the kind of fun you can look forward to if you sign up for the job.
LinkedIn shows that more than 140 people have already applied in the last week, so if you're feeling resilient, you can volunteer as tribute on the company's website.