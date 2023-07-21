Drake Got Grilled About 'Degrassi' & Got Surprisingly Candid About Why He Isn't Married
He also shared what qualities he looks for in a woman.
Drake got grilled about everything from his name (Aubrey) to his short acting career and even his love life during a podcast interview with TikTok star Bobbi Althoff.
The Toronto rapper was asked about every aspect of his life which he candidly answered from the comfort of his own bed while sipping on a refreshing cocktail (made of passionfruit juice, watermelon juice and tequila) in the middle of an arena in Memphis, Tennessee.
Althoff, who hosts The Really Good Podcast, came armed with fiery (and random) questions like why Champagne Papi wasn't in a wheelchair.
"When did you learn how to walk?" Althoff asked Drake at one point.
"Probably when I was six months or something," he answered before Althoff fired back that he went from being in a wheelchair to walking.
"I was acting. I was on TV at one point on a TV show," the musician replied in reference to his days on the Canadian show Degrassi.
Drake: “You a th*t, Bobbi"www.youtube.com
Although Althoff didn't look impressed with Drake falsely portraying someone who was in a wheelchair, the two moved on to the rapper's dating life.
"If you could hook me up with anyone, who would it be?" he asked the podcast host to which she replied Beyoncé.
"OK, someone else, cause Beyoncé’s married," he said.
"Pick someone else. It doesn’t have to be someone famous. I probably will end up marrying somebody that’s not famous," he shared. "Famous people really aren’t that, aren’t that anything. They’re not that intriguing."
When she asked him about Jennifer Lawrence, Drake admitted the Hunger Games actress is "fire."
The two then quickly moved on with the "Hotline Bling" singer noting that he's not a "celebrity chaser" when it comes to hooking up with other famous people.
Later on in the podcast, Drake was asked why he hasn't gotten married and the musician was surprisingly honest with his answer.
"The truth? I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for, right now,” Drake continued before explaining why.
"Just consistency, I think my life, my work is my priority [...] I wouldn't want to not be able to contribute as a partner."
The Toronto singer later also shared what he looks for in a woman and it comes down to her being independent and being "their own" and not a "carbon copy" of someone he's met a bunch of times, has a sense of humour and is into cosplay (but not with him, just as an interest).
So what were some other random facts that Drake shared during the incredibly random interview?
He wears a size 12 shoe, his favourite colour is baby blue and the nicest thing a girl has done for him is make him a leather-bound book filled with memories which he still has.
Drake's It's All A Blur tour is in New York for the next few days.
He is coming to Canada later this summer with shows in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on August 28 and 29 and in Toronto at Scobtiabank Arena on October 5 and 7.