Bobbi Althoff Shared A DM About The Messy Drake Situation & There's So Much Tea (PHOTO)
The episode has been deleted and they've unfollowed each other.
Bobbi Althoff says she didn't sleep with Drake and that she's not getting a divorce.
The 26-year-old TikToker and podcast host had a healthy community on TikTok following along for her dry humour and parody mom content. But her recently launched podcast, The Really Good Podcast, skyrocketed her to new heights of fame after landing Drake as a guest.
Unfortunately, what was once a funny video has now turned into a full-blown affair conspiracy of celeb beef between Drake and Althoff after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, and their interview was deleted from social media.
Althoff publicly denied that she and Drake "hooked up" or that she's getting a divorce from her husband in an Instagram story but fans still want to know what exactly happened to the budding friendship.
Althoff's interview with Drake went viral in July 2023, with clips being shared across platforms.
The pair hunkered down in Drake's bed for a chat, and the awkward energy was palpable and delicious as Althoff pretended to be oblivious to the magnitude of Drake's fame and pop culture in general.
Fans couldn't get enough of the refreshing conversation, which felt equal parts staged and uncomfortable.
So what happened from July 2023 to now?
Here's everything we know.
How did Bobbi Althoff get Drake on her podcast?
Althoff told Cosmopolitan that she got Drake on the podcast by sliding into his DMs after he liked her interview with Funny Marco and followed her.
"I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes. He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode."
The pair seemingly left the interview as good friends, and Althoff revealed on the BFFs podcast that she signed with the William Morris Endeavor (WME) entertainment agency right after her interview with Drake.
In 2011 Complex reported that Drake had also signed with the agency. However, the rapper is no longer listed as a client on WME's site.
Bobbi addressed rumours of her being an "industry plant" and that WME helped her get Drake on the BFFs podcast on August 10.
"They're taking credit for my DM! I feel like I did all the hard parts, and now I have help. But I did all the like getting there," she said.
What happened with Bobbi and Drake?
The pair's friendly relationship seemed to progress when Althoff posted a TikTok on August 13 of her at Drake's concert in Los Angeles, standing in the floor section with her arms crossed with the caption "Really in my element here @ this guys concert."
On August 13, that very same day, fans on Twitter noticed that Drake and Althoff had both unfollowed each other on Instagram and that all of the content from their interview had been scrubbed off her pages.
Shortly after news broke of the great unfollowing, Bobbi made an announcement on her Instagram story, writing, "big announcement coming next Monday," according to Insider.
Drake also posted a photo series to Instagram on August 15 with the shady caption, "Usually it’s a cut throat cryptic caption for the ones that turned on the gang members but tonight I just heard some of the best music ever so I am happy and I will spare you little birdies thanks to @teezotouchdown."
Why did Bobbi delete the Drake video?
Given the convenient timing, some fans theorized that the unfollowing was a PR stunt to gain attention.
"Now why Drake & Bobbi beefing like how the hell that happen? Is this a PR stunt like?? Lol cause why would she delete the video, now that’s ODD asf," reads a tweet.
Insider reported that some fans thought Drake or his PR team may have been offended by Althoff's TikTok video from Drake's concert and that's why the videos were deleted.
Darker rumours also started to swirl, with fans theorizing that they had hooked up and she was now divorcing her husband, Cory Althoff.
Some fans spoke out against these rumours calling them "misogynistic" and "unfounded."
"I find it super annoying how the internet has attacked Bobbi Althoff over the Drake video being removed. Everyone saying she had sex with him is 1. Misogynistic 2. Unfounded and dumb 3. Soooo disrespectful to her family which includes a husband and babies," reads a tweet.
What happened between Dave Portnoy and Bobbi Althoff?
@bffspod
The full context of what happened with the @Bobbi and Drake clip. Apologies are in order to Bobbi
Dave Portnoy, who interviewed Althoff on on the BFFs podcast, helped fuel the hook-up rumours after the BFFs TikTok account posted an ambiguous clip where he teased that Althoff had confirmed the affair to him in a private DM.
The clip made it seem like Althoff had slept with Drake, and after its release, Althoff posted the alleged DM with Portnoy to clear the air on her Instagram story.
"I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it. I'm going to leave it alone after this, but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I," she wrote.
In the screenshot conversation, Portnoy wrote, "My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true."
"I am not commenting publicly, but off the record, you're right that is not true," Althoff responded.
Portnoy has apologized to Althoff, removed the clip and posted an explanation of the original video to the BFFs Pod TikTok account, where he shared the unedited and edited clip back to back.
"I owe @bobialthoff an apology. She’s been in the news about her and @drake unfollowing each other after doing a pod together. All sorts of rumours about it. I asked her about it directly. She answered directly. Our social media team edited the clip to make it seem juicy which is bullshit. I freaked out on Austin the second I saw it. We did her dirty," reads the first slide of the TikTok.
The TikTok showcases the edited clip and the unedited clip where Portnoy says that Althoff told him the rumours aren't true.
Portnoy included a text exchange in the TikTok of him reaming out a BFFs employee named Austin for posting the edited clip, saying that they still need to have "morality."
What happens now?
As of August 17, Althoff and Drake still don't follow each other on Instagram, and Althoff has publicly denied rumours of hooking up with Drake.
Her "big announcement" is set to come out on August 21, so fans will just have to see if pulling the video really was a PR stunt for something bigger – or if it's completely unrelated.
Narcity reached out to Drake and Althoff for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.