An AI-Generated Drake Cover Of 'Bubbly' Has Gone Viral & It'll Have You Twirling Your Hair
"That's not Drake, That's Aubrey."
An AI-generated Drake cover of an iconic mid-2000s song about love is the cutest thing you'll hear today, and it could likely fool even Drake's biggest fans.
Created by TikToker @jeredsucks or Yung Boba, the rendition has already been watched almost 30K times on YouTube, and its teaser has scored 2.1M views on TikTok, with many people thinking it's actually Drizzy.
Yung Boba used Drake's recognizable voice for Colbie Caillat's 2007 hit, "Bubbly," and despite the unlikely pairing, this AI-generated cover feels almost like a match made in musical heaven.
"Drake got me twirling my hair and dangling my feet," a top comment reads the YouTube video. "Drake got me giggling and singing along," another comment followed.
Drake's smooth vocals blend perfectly with the laid-back, beachy vibe of the song, and the catchy guitar riff will have you tapping your feet and bopping your head in no time.
And, while hearing the acclaimed rapper's voice belt out lyrics like, "I get the tingles in a silly place" and "When you kiss my nose, the feeling shows" is not something one thought they'd ever hear; it just somehow clicks.
Drake - Bubblywww.youtube.com
One fan commented on the YouTube video that they wouldn't be surprised if the song was just a "secret recording" of Drake singing the song in private.
"This is by far the best AI cover I’ve heard," they wrote.
"That's not Drake, That's Aubrey," one person wrote on the TikTok teaser, referring to the rapper's first name, Aubrey Drake Graham.
Drake will soon be hitting the road for his four-month-long North American tour, starting in June and stopping at 22 different cities before wrapping up in September.
Hopefully, he'd be willing to grant fans his original take on the iconic love song.