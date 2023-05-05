AI Art Is Haunting The Internet & It Could Be The Creepiest Thing You See Today (VIDEO)
Artificial intelligence (AI) is taking the art world by storm; from creating children's book illustrations to winning art competitions, AI is proving to be a force to be reckoned with.
Born from tools like Stable Diffusion, Dall-E Mini and Midjourney, people have been able to create amazing pieces of AI-generated art that look almost identical to the real stuff.
However, it can also create truly disturbing pieces, ones that seem to come straight from your nightmares.
What makes AI generated art so scary?
Take this Tik Tok video about the "Last Selfie Ever Taken" for instance, a series of artwork that depicts what the AI thinks the last days of our species would look like through our phones.
Each piece is more terrifying than the last.
While AI-generated art can produce accurate representations of things that already exist, such as a dog in a coat, it struggles with anything else, resulting in disturbing creations.
What other creepy art has been created so far?
\u201cWell I REALLY don't like how similar all these pictures of "Crungus", a made up word I made up.\n\nWhy are they all the same man? Is the Crungus real? Have I discovered a secret cryptid?\u201d— Guy Kelly: Action Sausage twitch.tv/brainmage (@Guy Kelly: Action Sausage twitch.tv/brainmage) 1655549305
Another example is Crungus, a fictional demon that gained national attention after someone typed in the word as a prompt.
The AI scoured the internet for images and produced a beastly goat man, leading some people to believe in its existence.
Then there's Loab, an AI creation that has been causing a stir on the internet.
How did Loab get created?
\u201c\ud83e\uddf5: I discovered this woman, who I call Loab, in April. The AI reproduced her more easily than most celebrities. Her presence is persistent, and she haunts every image she touches. CW: Take a seat. This is a true horror story, and veers sharply macabre.\u201d— Supercomposite (@Supercomposite) 1662475580
Using negative weight prompts, Twitter user @supercomposite used AI to create an image of an old woman with rosacea on her cheeks.
However, after splicing it with a second photo, it produced a series of gruesome, gory photos all portraying the same woman.
What makes this even more unsettling is that the AI is pulling its information and inspiration from our digital world.
While it may seem like Loab is a digital ghost haunting AI-generated photos, it turns out she's just the result of AI working through a massive amount of data and finding patterns to use as an anchor.
The unsettling nature of AI-generated art looks to be here to stay. Who knows what disturbing creations it will come up with next?
For instance, would you hang a portrait of Loab in your living room? Let us know in the comments.
