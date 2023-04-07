Drake Dropped A New Song Using Kim Kardashian's Voice & Fans Think He's Trolling Kanye
Is that a Kim K lookalike on the cover? 👀
Drake released a hot new single called "Search & Rescue" last night and his decision to include Kim Kardashian in the track has fan theories running rampant on Twitter. Many people suspect he might be trolling Kanye, and honestly, it's hard to disagree.
The song, which Drake teased on SiriusXM's Sound 42 last week before its official release at midnight on Friday, is all about Drizzy's search for love and features a soundbite of Kim Kardashian talking about her divorce from Ye, previously known as Kanye West.
In the sampled clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim has an honest conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, about her choice to end her marriage.
"I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy, Okay, that's fair. Remember that. You didn't come this far just to come this far. Yep, I saw it on the internet," she says in the song.
Search & Rescuewww.youtube.com
The cover art also features what fans are calling a Kim K lookalike, which bears a striking resemblance to a photo the star shared on her Instagram page three days ago.
While she hasn't publically acknowledged a connection to the song, the photo of her in a helmet has fans questioning everything.
"Who is here after seeing Drake’s single cover pic?" wrote one fan on her Instagram page.
Meanwhile, Twitter users are speculating whether the two rap icons are back at odds or if Drake's lyrics are being misinterpreted.
\u201cNasty work by drake \ud83d\ude05 I guess its forever beef with Ye.\u201d— Jone$ (@Jone$) 1680847068
Despite the internet theories, Drake's father, Dennis Graham, claims that his son is not trolling Kanye with the sample. "Drake is not trolling anyone; it's just a song," he wrote in an Instagram comment.
But let's be real, Drake is the king of trolling, and we wouldn't put it past him to take a jab at Ye.
Over the years, the two rappers have had several explosive exchanges, including when Ye slammed Drake for following Kardashian on Instagram in 2018.
But the two seemingly squashed their beef in 2021 after performing together at the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert in Los Angeles.
Now, it looks like the feud may be back on.
"Search & Rescue" marks Drake's first solo release of the year, and during his show at the Apollo in January, he hinted that he might drop another album this year, according to Rap-Up.
The hip-hop star, whose hometown is Toronto, stirred a buzz in February when he admitted to thinking about retirement in a brief interview clip with fellow rapper Lil Yachty.
"I feel like I'm kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit," Drake said at the time, but no similar announcements have followed since.