The Woman Who Threw Drake Her Bra At His Concert Just Came Forward & Playboy Wants A Collab
She says Drizzy also reacted to one of her Instagram stories!
The woman who threw her bra at Drake while he was performing in New York on Friday says a lot has happened since then, including an offer from Playboy.
The woman has spoken with TMZ since the incident and has identified herself as Veronica Correia.
Correia says she was at Drake's and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when she decided to toss her bra at the performer.
She told TMZ she didn't go to the show with the intention of doing it, but changed her mind when Drake walked right by her.
"I threw it at his feet and I mean I lost my mind when he actually picked it up and reacted the way he did," Correia told the outlet.
Drizzy not only picked it up but seemed surprised when he found out it was a size 36G.
ITS MEEEEE!!!! A lot of girls posting its them but this is not to get confused its me 😌 #drake36G #36G #itsallablurtour #barclayscenter #Brooklyn #Drake #aubreydrakegraham
Correia also told TMZ that Drake does know who she is as he has responded to one of her social media posts.
"He reacted to one of my stories about somebody describing the bra," she told TMZ. "He laughed at it and I liked it and I honestly I don't know if I was too shocked to respond."
The 21-year-old woman says she doesn't have an OnlyFans and doesn't intend to get an account even though lots of people have told her she should.
Playboy did however reach out to her via Instagram and encouraged her to apply to a new invitation-only Playboy app.
She even shared the message publicly in her Instagram stories on Monday.
The message says the app gives creators the opportunity to earn by monetizing exclusive content similar to the ones she's been posting on Instagram and TikTok.
"I applied and they did accept me and they want to speak with me very soon," Correia told TMZ.
A message from Playboy to Veronica Correia. @olivia.veronica.corr | Instagram
That's not all Correia plans to do.
She also told TMZ that she plans to further commemorate the night by renaming a drink after Drake at the coffee shop she owns called Café La La in Rhode Island.
While it's seemingly been an emotional few days for Correia, she is extremely grateful for all the support she's received ever since the concert.
She shared a statement in her Instagram stories on Monday saying, "Thank you to everyone for all the likes, shares, comments both positive and negative."
"I would have never thought that this was going to be the outcome!"
A screenshot of Veronica Correia's Instagram story.@olivia.veronica.corr | Instagram
While it may seem random to throw your bra at a concert, Drake has encouraged his fans to do it.
He previously expressed disappointment when he had no bras tossed his way and addressed it during a show in Montreal.
So basically Correia was doing him a favour and did as the musician wanted.
So next time you're at a Drake concert, don't forget to come prepared. Just be mindful of what you throw as Drizzy does have his limits! The Toronto rapper recently roasted a fan who tossed a vape pen on stage and told them they need to "evaluate" life if they thought he would vape inside the arena.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.