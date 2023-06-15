Drake Went Back To The Bottom To Kick Off His Tour & Shoppers Drug Mart Responded (PHOTOS)
"And away we go..."
Drake has been showing some serious love for Toronto ahead of his It's All A Blur tour and it's the 6ix representation you love to see.
On Wednesday, June 14, the rapper shared a carousel of photos to his Insta, and in one of them, he's pictured stocking up on goods in Shoppers Drug Mart while wearing a TTC jacket.
"And away we go..." Drizzy captioned the post, referring to the fact that he's about to kick off his 2023 North American tour starting in Memphis on June 29.
Fans of the so-called "6ix God" will likely know the Shoppers Drug Mart angle is a cheeky reference to his "Started From The Bottom" music video.
In the video, which came out 10 years ago and has amassed over 508 million views, young Aubrey Graham plays the role of a Shoppers employee who gets promoted to night manager. According to the Globe and Mail, that particular Shoppers store was located in Binbrook, Ontario.
It then shows him living it up in clubs, on a private jet and showing off beautiful views of Toronto and the CN Tower.
Drake - Started From The Bottomwww.youtube.com
In the comment section of his Insta post, the official Shoppers Drug Mart Beauty weighed in on the situation.
"You are in the wrong aisle..." they informed the rapper.
Others loved the fact that he gave some love to two Canadian businesses.
"Only man in the city who doesn’t drive the bus…. But has access to the exclusive TTC JACKET," wrote one person.
"The shoppers runs are mandatory," said another.
One user commented what we're all likely thinking: "Stop lyin, u too famous to be shopping."
Of course, Drake regularly shows his love for the city, so the shoutout is totally on brand.
In his 2016 track "Still Here," he rapped the line, "How did I finesse all of this shit from Jane and Weston?" which referred to his come-up after living in Forest Hill with his mom.
And on his 2015 song "Energy," he dropped this banger of a lyric: "I got real ones livin’ past Kennedy Road," which is of course a busy area of Scarborough.
But nothing will top the iconic line from "Know Yourself" which made "the 6" an internationally recognized term for Toronto: “Runnin’ through the 6 with my woes.”
Recently, Drizzy bade farewell to the city with a sweet message on his Instagram story as he got ready to hit the road for his tour.
"Goodbye, my beautiful city," he wrote over a pretty picture of the CN Tower.
"I haven’t left for this reason in almost 6 years, but I hope I can make you proud once again. I love you all. Have an amazing summer, and pls try to take care of each other. See you in October.”
We'll see you then, Drake!
When is Drake coming to Toronto?
Drake wrote a sad and somewhat cryptic farewell message addressed to his hometown, Toronto, in a recent Instagram post that will make you think he's being barred from Canada. I mean what would Champagne Papi be if not in his feelings? 😏 Drake's message is a nod to him kicking off his "It's All A Blur" Tour with 21 Savage on June 29, which ends in the 6ix with 2 shows in early October. #drake #champagnepapi #itsallablurtour #toronto #torontotiktok
Drake will be performing at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on October 5 and 7.
He will be performing in Montreal on July 14 and 15 and in Vancouver on August 28 and 29.
