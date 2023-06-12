Drake Stoked Rumours He's Dating Lilah Pi & Here's How He Worked Her Into His Music
"My inspo, my confidant, my best mate."
Drake is sparking some rumours about a potential new woman in his life.
Last week the Toronto rapper posted a birthday message to another artist on his Instagram and it's not the first time he's given a shout-out to the woman.
According to ET Canada, Toronto's Champagne Papi wished R&B artist Lilah Pi a happy birthday in his Instagram stories last week.
“More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate. My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart," Drake wrote along with a heart emoji and a picture of Lilah.
The Instagram message isn't the first time Drizzy has mentioned Lilah. Drake has also talked about her in his music.
The Canadian rapper mentioned her by name in a verse on his new track with J Hus called "Who Told You."
"So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry. Let me hold your controller, I’m not one of the controllin’ guys," Drake sings in the song.
"I want you to touch road with the girls dem, and socialize. Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes. I know the vibes, I know the vibes."
The verse is at the 1:22 mark of the video if you want to hear it for yourself.
According to Billboard, Lilah was also featured in the cover art for Drake's song that came out in April called "Search & Rescue."
While the potential couple has yet to address the rumours, here's what we know about Lilah Pi.
Who is Lilah Pi?
According to an interview with Clash, Lilah is an artist who grew up in East London.
The magazine calls her a "soulful musical artist, a part-time painter and a Shakespeare enthusiast."
"I always say I’m an enigma. I just think that I don’t even know who I am yet. Well, on the one hand, I do know who I am, I’ve always known," she told the magazine.
"I like to use the word enigma because I know who this Lilah girl is but I can’t really describe her myself."
As for her love of music, that came at a young age and was in part influenced by her parents.
"Music has always been in my life. My parents always had the most eclectic taste," she said in her interview with Clash.
She described her dad's taste as more "Indie pop" thanks to his love of the Beatles and Bowie, while her mom was more of a Kanye West fan.
"I think at some point I might have joined the choir, and growing up, I was always a performative person. So naturally, I think it was the path that I was set to take on," she told Clash.
When it comes to her musical influences, Lilah gave a shout-out to the Beatles, Rick Rubin, Frank Ocean, Kanye West and Kid Kudi in an interview with Notion.
"I love people that are just unapologetically themselves and very true to their art," she told the outlet.
Lilah's debut EPAtlantis was released in November 2021. It features seven songs, including "Summer Nights Fling" and "Lilah's Lullaby."
Now that we know she's also a musician, perhaps we'll be hearing a collaboration with her and her potential new beau Drake.
Are Lilah Pi and Drake dating?
Neither Drake nor Lilah have confirmed if they are in fact a couple.
For now, the rumours are based on Drake's birthday message to Lilah on his Instagram stories last week and the fact that he mentioned her in his new track "Who Told You."
Both Drizzy and Lilah are following each other on Instagram, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're dating.
We'll have to wait for more clues and hopefully a big reveal at some point!
Who does Drake have a son with?
Although Lilah and Drake may be dating, Lilah is not the mother of Drake's son.
Drake has a five-year-old son Adonis Graham with Sophie Brussaux. The 33-year-old woman used to be in the adult entertainment industry under the name Rosee Divine and is also a talented artist who features some of her work on her Instagram page.
According to People, Adonis was born on October 11, 2017, but Drake and Brussaux waited until March 2020 to share any photos of him.
Her relationship with Drake appears to have started in 2017 with a trip to Amsterdam and hit a rocky point until it was confirmed that Drake was indeed the father of her child.
"I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid," Drake wrote in his song "Emotionless," essentially admitting to the world that Brussaux's child is his.
In an interview he did with Rap Radar in 2019, Drake said he was quiet about the entire situation while he waited for the results of a paternity test.
If there was any tension before, it looks like the two of them have a good relationship in the present day based on what they post online.
In a Father's Day post, Brussaux gave a shout-out to the Canadian rapper and father of her son.
"Happy Father’s Day @champagnepapi so grateful for the amazing father you are to our son," she wrote on Instagram.
Drake is a proud dad and frequently posts photos with Adonis on his Instagram page.
A few months ago, he posted a series of photos with Adonis as they celebrated Drake's mom's 75th birthday.
On Adonis' fifth birthday last year, the "God's Plan" singer posted photos celebrating his son's special day.
"Happy 5th to my twin," he captioned the post.
Brussaux also attended the event.
