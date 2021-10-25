'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' Just Got 3 New Guys & Here's What We Know About Them
Two of them are local Canadians!
Episode three of Bachelor In Paradise Canada featured the very first Rose Ceremony as well as some fresh new singles that have joined the camp.
Three male contestants (two of which are Canadian locals) were added to the mix, and here's what we know about them so far.
Mike Ogilvie
Ogilvie is back after previously making it to Hometowns on The Bachelorette Canada. The 34-year-old firefighter and paramedic admitted he has struggled with commitment in the past but is ready to turn over a new leaf.
The Winnipeg local loves adventure and is looking for a girl who's "positive, honest, and passionate," and he has some major romantic moves that might get him far. He once handmade a music box for a girl that played an original song he wrote for her.
He enjoys playing the guitar and writing songs and can even lucid dream on command.
Josh Guvi
Another fresh face on the show is Josh Guvi, a 28-year-old filmmaker from Vancouver. He initially studied Economics but decided to pursue the world of film instead.
He loves to travel and his favourite trip to date has been to Chile, Bolivia, and Peru (who knows though, Camp Paradise might just top those)!
When it comes to first dates, Guvi's ideal evening would include a gorgeous sunset, a bottle of wine, and a peaceful beach. He's searching for a girl who will "balance him out with her calm and grounding energy." She'll also have to be true to herself since Josh's dealbreaker is "inconsistency".
Alex Bordyukov
Bordyukov was the first new contestant to arrive in episode three, and he was dubbed a "Grecian God" as soon as he strolled onto the sandy beach. The 32-year-old Information Systems Administrator from Detroit, Michigan, was born in Russia and moved to the U.S when he was 9.
He's no stranger to the Bachelor shows; he has appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette U.S. and season two of The Bachelor In Paradise Australia.
Bordyukov is on the hunt for a "passionate, playful, and curious partner." Camp Paradise sounds like just the place for him, as he loves the outdoors and was a swimmer throughout college (but getting into cold water is a no-go).
His biggest pet peeve is smoking, and he's never tried alcohol in his life. One interesting fact about him — he was hit by a kangaroo while riding a motorcycle.