This 'Bachelorette' Contestant Is Actually From Manitoba & Here's What We Know About Him
He's already a front-runner!
With the latest season of The Bachelorette officially underway, we Canucks definitely have someone to root for this time around with one of our very own already solidifying a spot as a front-runner.
During the season 18 premiere on October 19, the new Bachelorette Michelle Young gave her coveted first impression rose to a Manitoba native.
Nayte Olukoya said during the premiere episode that his hometown is in fact Winnipeg, even though he now lives in Austin, Texas.
The 27-year-old sales executive was the first person Michelle met at the start of her journey as he was the first eligible bachelor to walk out of the limo.
After a smooth entrance, he and Young connected throughout the night and he even opened up to her about his parent's divorce.
She clearly found this endearing, giving him her first impression rose and a kiss to seal the deal.
Now in case you're wondering more about this Canadian cutie, we've got you covered.
Olukoya is apparently tall, like really tall. His Bachelorette bio describes him as "a 6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man."
But even more impressive, he went to Eastern Washington University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration with a minor in Africana studies.
And for you dog lovers out there, Olukoya has one of his own, an English Cocker Spaniel named Percy.
The Canadian-native was also recently in his home country, posting a pic from Winnipeg just last month.
And we now know that he isn't the only Canadian on this season of the hit show, Halifax native Chris Gallant is also taking part in Young's journey, so best to keep an eye on them both!