The Bachelorette's New Season Has A Canadian Contestant & Here's What We Know About Him
We're fans of the beard.
Grab a glass of rosé because the official cast of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette is here and a lucky Canuck will be looking for love.
On Monday, September 27 the official Bachelorette Facebook page uploaded photos of the men that will be vying for Michelle Young's heart in the newest season of the hit reality show.
We now know that Nova Scotian Chris Gallant will be taking part in Young's journey. The 28-year-old from Halifax is a motivational speaker and if we've learned anything from checking out his Instagram, he's an animal lover too.
We also found out he's a Mount Saint Vincent University alumni and even played on the school's soccer team.
Young was originally on Matt James's season of The Bachelor making it all the way to the final two.
Her season follows right after Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, where she chose Hamilton-native Blake Moynes to receive her final rose. The two are now happily engaged.
The new season of The Bachelorette premieres on October 19.