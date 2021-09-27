Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

The Bachelorette's New Season Has A Canadian Contestant & Here's What We Know About Him

We're fans of the beard.

The Bachelorette's New Season Has A Canadian Contestant & Here's What We Know About Him
thechrisgallant | Instagram, michelleyoung | Instagram

Grab a glass of rosé because the official cast of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette is here and a lucky Canuck will be looking for love.

On Monday, September 27 the official Bachelorette Facebook page uploaded photos of the men that will be vying for Michelle Young's heart in the newest season of the hit reality show.

We now know that Nova Scotian Chris Gallant will be taking part in Young's journey. The 28-year-old from Halifax is a motivational speaker and if we've learned anything from checking out his Instagram, he's an animal lover too.

We also found out he's a Mount Saint Vincent University alumni and even played on the school's soccer team.

Young was originally on Matt James's season of The Bachelor making it all the way to the final two.

Her season follows right after Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, where she chose Hamilton-native Blake Moynes to receive her final rose. The two are now happily engaged.

The new season of The Bachelorette premieres on October 19.

Celebs Keep Getting Spotted At Niagara Falls & Dylan Sprouse Just Joined The Party (PHOTOS)

The former Disney Channel star was out enjoying the sweet life at nearby wineries. 🍷

@dylansprouse | Instagram , @dylansprouse | Instagram

Niagara Falls may just be the new unofficial destination for celebrity sightings in Ontario after two famous couples were spotted hanging out there over the weekend.

Dylan Sprouse, the former star of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and supermodel Barbara Palvin are the latest celebrities to check out the iconic Canadian spot. Sprouse shared some super adorable pics of the two of them gallivanting around the falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake this past weekend — and it looks like they were having a sweet time.

Keep Reading Show less

The Bachelorette's New Fiancé Took Her To Niagara Falls & They Were NOT Prepared (VIDEO)

Kicking off her new Canadian life in classic style! 🍁

@thekatiethurston | Instagram, @thekatiethurston | Instagram

It's not even been a week since the finale of The Bachelorette, but Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are fully diving into their new Canadian lives.

In a couple of videos posted to her Insta story, Katie showed the world that she and Canadian-born Blake were taking a boat tour of Niagara Falls.

Keep Reading Show less

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Was Given A Canadian-Themed Sex Toy By A Hamilton Contestant's Mom

Oh, Canada! 🇨🇦🤣

ABC | Craig Sjodin

What's the weirdest gift you've ever received from your partner's mother? Well, The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston may just win that competition.

During Monday night's "Hometown" episode, Thurston met the family and friends of the remaining contestants. After the episode aired, she shared a photograph of her cat posed next to a Canada-flag printed sex toy that she was apparently given from none other than Hamilton-raised contestant Blake Moynes' mom.

Keep Reading Show less

The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus Will Be Finding Love On TV Again

Just not in the way we thought...
peterkrauswi

Hearts across America broke with Peter Kraus' when Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay kissed the personal trainer goodbye. While the two were very much in love on her season of the show, Kraus didn't want to end their time on television with an engagement, as he didn't think it would set the couple up for any guaranteed love and happiness. But Rachel wanted a ring, so Peter went home, and she accepted a proposal from Bryan Abasolo instead. 

via @bacheloretteabc

Keep Reading Show less