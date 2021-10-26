'The Bachelorette' Stars Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes End Engagement Over Compatibility
The pair have called it quits only a few months after the season finale.
Bachelorette Katie Thurston walked away from her season engaged to Blake Moynes, but the couple has ended their engagement just shy of three months after The Bachelorette season finale.
Thurston and Moynes announced their breakup on Instagram on October 25, with both of them posting the same caption saying they "are not compatible as life partners" as the reason for their split.
However, the pair say that it is "with mutual love and respect" that they have decided to break up and "will forever want the best for one another."
Hamilton, Ontario native Moynes was a particularly interesting contestant on this season of The Bachelorette and brought lots of Canadian fun to the show with his mom gifting Thurston a sex toy with a Canadian flag print and taking her to a maple syrup tasting on their hometown date.
The couple is now asking "for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition."