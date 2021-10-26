Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

'The Bachelorette' Stars Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes End Engagement Over Compatibility

The pair have called it quits only a few months after the season finale.

'The Bachelorette' Stars Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes End Engagement Over Compatibility
@thekatiethurston | Instagram, @blakemoynes | Instagram

Bachelorette Katie Thurston walked away from her season engaged to Blake Moynes, but the couple has ended their engagement just shy of three months after The Bachelorette season finale.

Thurston and Moynes announced their breakup on Instagram on October 25, with both of them posting the same caption saying they "are not compatible as life partners" as the reason for their split.

However, the pair say that it is "with mutual love and respect" that they have decided to break up and "will forever want the best for one another."

Hamilton, Ontario native Moynes was a particularly interesting contestant on this season of The Bachelorette and brought lots of Canadian fun to the show with his mom gifting Thurston a sex toy with a Canadian flag print and taking her to a maple syrup tasting on their hometown date.

The couple is now asking "for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition."

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This 'Bachelorette' Contestant Is Actually From Manitoba & Here's What We Know About Him

He's already a front-runner!

@kingbabatunde | Instagram

With the latest season of The Bachelorette officially underway, we Canucks definitely have someone to root for this time around with one of our very own already solidifying a spot as a front-runner.

During the season 18 premiere on October 19, the new Bachelorette Michelle Young gave her coveted first impression rose to a Manitoba native.

Keep Reading Show less

The Bachelorette's New Season Has A Canadian Contestant & Here's What We Know About Him

We're fans of the beard.

thechrisgallant | Instagram, michelleyoung | Instagram

Grab a glass of rosé because the official cast of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette is here and a lucky Canuck will be looking for love.

On Monday, September 27 the official Bachelorette Facebook page uploaded photos of the men that will be vying for Michelle Young's heart in the newest season of the hit reality show.

Keep Reading Show less

Celebs Keep Getting Spotted At Niagara Falls & Dylan Sprouse Just Joined The Party (PHOTOS)

The former Disney Channel star was out enjoying the sweet life at nearby wineries. 🍷

@dylansprouse | Instagram , @dylansprouse | Instagram

Niagara Falls may just be the new unofficial destination for celebrity sightings in Ontario after two famous couples were spotted hanging out there over the weekend.

Dylan Sprouse, the former star of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and supermodel Barbara Palvin are the latest celebrities to check out the iconic Canadian spot. Sprouse shared some super adorable pics of the two of them gallivanting around the falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake this past weekend — and it looks like they were having a sweet time.

Keep Reading Show less

The Bachelorette's New Fiancé Took Her To Niagara Falls & They Were NOT Prepared (VIDEO)

Kicking off her new Canadian life in classic style! 🍁

@thekatiethurston | Instagram, @thekatiethurston | Instagram

It's not even been a week since the finale of The Bachelorette, but Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes are fully diving into their new Canadian lives.

In a couple of videos posted to her Insta story, Katie showed the world that she and Canadian-born Blake were taking a boat tour of Niagara Falls.

Keep Reading Show less