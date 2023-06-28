Blink-182 Was Spotted Hanging Out All Over Vancouver & Here's What They Got Up To (PHOTOS)
Their activities were very fitting for Vancouver!
Blink-182 is on the Canadian leg of its reunion tour and the rock band's latest stop was in Vancouver.
The band performed at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night, but not before they were seen exploring the city.
On Tuesday, the band's drummer Travis Barker shared a series of snaps and videos in his Instagram stories of what he got up to in the B.C. city.
First up, the drummer spent a portion of his afternoon running along the Vancouver seawall. The nearly 5-kilometre run took about 25 minutes to complete.
A screenshot of Travis Barker's Instagram story on June 28, 2023.@travisbarker | Instagram
It also looks like the drummer rented a bike in the city and gave a friend of his a ride.
He then shared a photo of a Blink-182 poster and tagged Rogers Arena in his story.
Screenshots of Travis Barker's Instagram stories on June 28, 2023.@travisbarker | Instagram
The guitarist and vocalist of the group, Tom DeLonge, was also out exploring the city.
DeLonge shared a photo on Instagram of the water and a guitar pick with a Sasquatch holding a guitar on it.
“Out squatching in Vancouver,” he wrote and added that he was leaving the guitar pick he's used "as tribute."
A screenshot of Tom DeLonge's Instagram story on June 28, 2023.@tomdelonge | Instagram
As for Mark Hoppus, who is the bassist and co-lead vocalist, he met a couple of adorable dogs from the Surrey nonprofit Endless Pawsabilities.
According to a Facebook post by the nonprofit group, the pups named Bolt and Lightning (seen in the pic below) are husky shepherd mixes looking for a forever home. They were at Rogers Arena on Tuesday for a meet and greet with the band and crew from Blink-182.
"They were a huge hit and even got a little souvenir to go home with whoever adopts each of them!" Endless Pawsabilities said in its post.
A screenshot of Mark Hoppus' Instagram story on June 28, 2023.@markhoppus | Instagram
Vancouver isn't the band's only Canadian stop. Blink-182 is heading to Alberta next where they will be performing at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday, June 29 and Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Friday, June 30.
In October 2022, Blink-182 announced the band was reuniting for a tour for the first time in seven years.
The tour was delayed earlier this year after Barker injured his finger during rehearsals and then had to have surgery.
After getting back on track with the band's shows, Barker has been posting pics and videos from their performances in the U.S.
One video shows Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian holding up a sign saying "Travis I'm pregnant" at the band's show in Los Angeles. Barker is seen walking off the stage and giving his wife a big hug.
This will be the first baby for the pair who got married three times in 2022, as reported by People.
On June 24, the couple shared a gender reveal video on Instagram where they announced to the world they're expecting a baby boy.
Prior to their pregnancy announcement, Kardashian had been vocal about her struggles with In vitro fertilization (IVF) and in May announced the couple was done with that option, according to a report by People.
Both Kardashian and Barker have children from previous relationships. Kardashian has a son Mason, 13, daughter Penelope,10, and son Reign, 8, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
As for Barker, he shares 19-year-old son Landon, 17-year-old daughter Alabama, and 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
Following his Canadian stops, Barker and the band will be touring around the U.S. before travelling overseas in September.
As for whether Kardashian will be joining Barker and his bandmates, that looks like it's a no.
A source close to the pair told Us Weekly that it's not "realistic" due to her pregnancy.
"Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic,” they told Us Weekly.
"So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly."
