NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

travis barker

Travis Barker Was Mysteriously Rushed To Hospital With Kourtney Kardashian At His Side

His daughter is asking for "prayers."

Global Staff Writer
Travis Barker. Right: Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker. Right: Kourtney Kardashian.

Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime,, @kourtneykardash | Instagram

Travis Barker has been hospitalized for a sudden medical issue, and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian looks worried.

The Blink-182 drummer went to a hospital in Calabasas, California on Tuesday, but his condition was apparently so serious that he was rushed to another facility in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon, reported E! News.

It was not immediately clear what medical emergency he was dealing with.

Wife Kourtney Kardashian was by his side the whole time, photos obtained by TMZ show. One image shows Kardashian standing by her husband as he is being rolled out of an ambulance on a stretcher.

Barker, 46, posted a brief message on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that's only added to the medical mystery. It said "God save me," although it's unclear if the message is related to his health scare. "God save me" is also the title of a track by Barker's friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Later in the day, Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, shared a note about him on her Instagram stories. "Please send your prayers," she wrote.

Barker has had a few health scares in the past, the LA Times reports. He had blood clots in each arm in 2018, and also previously had a staph infection.

The musician has also been open about his health since a near-death experience in 2008, when he was involved in a plane crash that left him with third-degree burns over much of his body.

In May, Barker and Kardashian celebrated their wedding in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by family and friends. It was their third wedding ceremony in recent months, but everything is now official.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...