The AGO Gave A Sneak Peak Into Major Expansion Plans & It Looks So Futuristic (PHOTOS)
Construction will begin in 2024.
The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) has unveiled plans for a massive expansion that will add 40,000 square feet to the museum, which is estimated to cost $100 million.
This latest expansion is the seventh in the museum's history since it was founded in 1900 and will lead to the construction of at least 13 new galleries across five floors, according to the AGO.
The Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery, named after the donor, will be mounted on the museum's curved entrance structure, with a boxy design that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie.
But it's the inside that really counts, with renderings depicting column-free galleries, high ceilings and wide open spaces that will allow for complex immersive installations.
Interior view of the Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery on sixth floor.Rendering courtesy of AGO, Diamond Schmitt, Selldorf Architects and Two Row Architect.
One of the guiding principles of the expansion is to shape the space around the art being displayed, dividing galleries into more intimate areas when necessary. The new galleries will connect with four locations within pre-existing galleries, creating a seamless and immersive experience for visitors.
But the AGO's expansion plans go beyond aesthetics.
Interior view of the Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery gathering space at sixth floor gallery entry.Rendering courtesy of AGO, Diamond Schmitt, Selldorf Architects and Two Row Architect.
The museum is aiming to join a select group of institutions that have received a Canada Green Building Council (CAGBC) Zero Carbon Building certification by designing the expansion to operate without burning fossil fuels.
AGO says that its commitment to sustainability is in line with its ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.
The expansion will take place thanks to a "generous donation" from Dani Reiss, the chairman and CEO of Canada Goose.
Aerial view of the Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery looking northwest. Rendering by Play-Time, Courtesy of AGO, Diamond Schmitt, Selldorf Architects and Two Row Architect.
The design of the new gallery is currently being informed by ongoing consultation with Indigenous leaders and communities, led by Two Row Architect. Construction will begin in 2024.
"I’m proud to support the AGO in their purpose to bring people together through art, especially art that inherently inspires such important discussion," Dani Reiss, Chairman and CEO of Canada Goose, said in a release.
"Toronto is a world-class city, and this new gallery further establishes Toronto and Canada as a leader in celebrating modern and contemporary art."