Seth Rogen Surprised Staff At A Vancouver Restaurant & Here Are 7 Spots Where He Loves To Eat
Where to go if you want to hear that laugh while you eat.
Seth Rogen loves ceramics, he loves weed, he loves to do that laugh and he loves to eat at Vancouver restaurants.
Just recently, the Canadian comedian, actor, writer and cannabis mogul stopped by for some grub at a joint in Vancouver, and it's not the first place he's been sighted munching in his hometown.
In a photo posted on August 5 by Little Bird Dim Sum in Kitsilano, you can see Rogen giving a thumbs-up with some seemingly very happy staff.
"The delightful [Seth Rogen] decided to drop by for some buns and beers while back in town," read the caption.
"Until next time Seth, [Rose Byrne] you should likely join him," referring to the fact that the two played an onscreen couple in both Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.
And, if you're a Seth Rogen or just a Vancouver food fan, you'll know that he's often singing the praises of his favourite Vancouver restaurants and has been spotted dining out at some of these local joints.
So, here are seven places that Canadian funny man Seth Rogen loves to stop by and eat at when he's visiting his hometown.
Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2958 W 4th Ave, Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: This aforementioned dim sum and craft beer joint in the heart of Kitsilano is not only a place where Seth Rogen has been spotted but it's also been recognized by the Micheline guide as a Bib Gourmand restaurant.
While it's not the same as a star, it does indicate that it's good value and good quality food. So, if you're a lover of dim sum and beer, you basically have to check this out in Vancouver.
Lee's Donuts
Price: 💸
Address: Granville Island Public Market, 1689 Johnston St, Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: On an episode of Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, Rogen gave the celebrity chef David Chang a tour of his hometown, showing off some of the best eats.
One of which was an iconic donut spot in the Granville Island Market called Lee's Donuts. In the episode, the pair took down their raspberry jelly donut and, oh man, does it ever look good.
And that's not the only donut variety they have, there are dozens of kinds to choose from and all look sweet, tasty and very fun.
Sun Sui Wah
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3888 Main St., Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: On the same episode of the Netflix show, Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, Chang and Rogen stopped by this East Van staple for some high-quality Chinese food.
Not only that, but it's also one of the first Cantonese cuisine restaurants in Vancouver, according to their website, first opening in the city back in 1988.
At Sun Sui Wah, you can get all sorts of delights such as dim sum, dumplings and a variety of meat dishes.
Go Fish
Price: 💸
Address: 1505 W 1st Ave., Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: Another joint recommended to Teigen by Rogen is a fish fry spot near Granville Island called Go Fish.
But he didn't recommend the more famous fish and chips but suggested that, when you stop by this place, you go for the fish tacos.
This place looks quite low-key and seemingly doesn't have a social media or online presence, but that's how you know that it's so good it doesn't even need one.
If it's good enough for Rogen, it's good enough for you.
Phnom Penh
Price: 💸💸
Address: 244 E Georgia St, Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: Seth Rogen gave this place a special shoutout and said in a Twitter thread "Food recs? Phnom Penh Cambodian wings."
Phnom Penh is categorized as a Bib Gourmand in the Micheline Guide. They stated that it's "one of the city's most respected restaurants."
The Vancouver restaurant is a Cambodian and Vietnamese spot with nearly 100 rice, noodle and soup preparations.
But Rogen suggests having the wings, which from the sounds of it seems like the way to go.
Maenam
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1938 W 4th Ave., Vancouver
Why You Need To Go: Rogen also shouted out this Thai restaurant in his recommendations to Teigen too.
While he didn't elaborate on it outside of just mentioning it, anyone who loves Thai food in Vancouver knows how tasty Maenam is.
Their delicious Thai menu is made with "fresh West-Coast ingredients" and offers family-style dining so that everyone can have a little taste of many amazing dishes. Plus, they offer a Lunch option as well to enjoy.
Add in that cocktail list and it's going to be a night full of tasty Southeast Asian cuisine.
Richmond Night Market
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Address: 8351 River Rd, Richmond
Why You Need To Go: While not exactly a restaurant, if you're a foodie living in Vancouver, this is a must-visit no matter what.
The Richmond Night Market is a giant open-air market that is populated with dozens and dozens of food and drink vendors and was another place shouted out by Rogen on Twitter.
And for anyone who's ever been there, you'll know that his comment about the "Asian night Market in Richmond for everything" holds a lot of water. Why? Because there is so, so much.
From fried octopus to banh mi, fried chicken and anything you could imagine, the Richmond Night Market is so vast that you could probably go to a different vendor every night and it would take months to try everything.
Or, you can go and try to do everything in one night, but good luck!
So, next time you're cruising through Vancouver and looking for something to eat, you might want to check out some of these Seth Rogen-recommended restaurants.
It's hard to deny that a hometown boy like Seth Rogen can't really lead you astray when it comes to delicious food in Vancouver, no matter if you're looking for a sweet treat or savoury eat.
And Rogen isn't the only Canadian celebrity with some love for hometown restaurants, Drake famously loves the Italian joint Sotto Sotto in Toronto and has even rapped about it.