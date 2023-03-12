Seth Rogen Got Real About Not Wanting Kids & Says He Enjoys Life More Than Parents Do (VIDEO)
Seth Rogen recently sat down for an episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast and made some candid remarks about not having or wanting to have children.
The Canadian celeb chatted with host Steven Bartlett about him and his wife, Lauren Miller, deciding not to go down the parenting route, noting that he attributes part of his success to it.
"There's a whole huge thing I'm not doing, which is raising children," the comedian said with a laugh.
When asked if kids would make him happier, Rogen said he didn't think it would.
"I've been around obviously a lot of children, I'm not ignorant to what it’s like," he explained, noting that he's 40 and everyone he knows has kids.
He also explained that him and his wife are now in the "prime" of their lives.
"We have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another and a lifestyle we can live with one another that we've never been able to live before, and we can just do that and we don't have to raise a child, which the world does not need right now,” Rogen explained.
He also explained that having worked with people who do have little ones, he "definitively" has more time to do the things that he needs to do and enjoys doing.
"And not to say their kids don't bring them joy but I say this, truthfully: me and my wife seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids," he shared.
In the comments section of the video, people praised Rogen's candour on the subject.
"Very refreshing to hear someone vocalize, without shame or expectations from society, that they don't want to have kids and are happy with their choice," said one person. "Very authentic and genuine."
"Refreshing to hear his reasons on not having children. It is not common to hear this take," said another. "I really liked this as it's exactly how me and my fiance think."
Representation matters!
