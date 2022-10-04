Seth Rogen Revealed Who He Wants To Smoke Weed With & It's Definitely Unexpected
Seth Rogen actively shares his love for marijuana and weed-related products on his Instagram and he recently dished on who he'd love to smoke up with.
According to People, the Vancouver-born celeb and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen would be very into sharing a joint or two with none other than Barbra Streisand.
Seth and the now 80-year-old icon previously starred together in the 2012 film The Guilt Trip where they played a mother and son duo.
"She told me she smoked weed with Peter Sellers," Seth said. "Which is amazing. Truly remarkable."
Sellers was a beloved actor and comedian who notably starred as Chief Inspector Clouseau in The Pink Panther movies, according to IMDb.
"Barbara Streisand actually has the coolest story of someone smoking weed out of anyone I know," Seth said. "Because I don't know anyone who's smoked weed with anyone cooler than Peter Sellers."
As for how exactly the couple would like to smoke up with Babs, Lauren said that they'd like to hit up the Broadway legend's basement.
"Exactly," said Seth.
That being said, in an interview with Variety in 2021, Streisand said she's only ever smoked weed once and that was during a concert in the '70s.
"I tried it once and I didn’t like the way it made me feel," she explained. "So I never did it again."
That definitely isn't the case for her buddy Seth who once shared how he smoked "a ton of weed" before an Adele concert that he assumed was going to be a small event in a park.
"We pull up and we see cranes, camera cranes, there's drones flying around, there was an entire crew there," Seth said. "And I’m like ‘Oh no, we are at the filming of a television special, I think.'"
After spotting Oprah Winfrey and realizing that he and his wife had seats in front of Drake, the pair realized they were in trouble.
"We're not equipped mentally to deal with doing this right now," he explained.
If you do get a chance to smoke up with Barbara, hopefully it goes better, Seth!
