Seth Rogen's New Ash Tray Is Made From '100% Real Seth's Gloop' & The Internet Can't Deal
"I made gloop."
Seth Rogen is getting a little weird on social media, and people are definitely feeling him.
The Canadian actor and marijuana aficionado debuted a new ashtray as part of his line of ceramics and it apparently contains some of his very own "gloop."
"Hi! It's me, Seth. And if you know one thing about me, it's that I like gloop," the comedian said on Instagram on Sunday, April 24.
"And that's why I've been working tirelessly on the gloopy ashtray. Now, as the kids say, 'gloopin' ain't easy,' and that's why there are only 325 of these."
He noted that the products took him a "very, very long time" while showing off the lime green piece decorated with irregularly shaped blobs of blue.
As well, he had on a killer set of nails that matched the ashtray.
Over on Twitter, the actor had a bit of a different way of marketing his wares.
"The gloopy ashtray. Made with 100% real Seth's gloop," he said with a bit of a giggle.
While we're not entirely sure what exactly "Seth's gloop" is, the internet certainly seemed to enjoy the somewhat naughty wordplay.
"You can't sell your own gloop to people, man, they got laws," tweeted one person.
"I thought that it said 'I made goop' for a second and thought you were doing some Gwyneth Paltrow style madness, like selling candles that smell like your balls much like her vagina candle," tweeted another. "I'm glad I was wrong."
Others simply gushed over his truly beautiful nails.
"If I can get the nails added to my order I’m purchasing nowww!!!!!" someone commented on Instagram.
"Lmao.. the baddie nails are taking me out," wrote another.
You look great, Seth!