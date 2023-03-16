Seth Rogen Dished About The Time He Went To The Porn Awards & It's Hilariously NSFW (VIDEO)
Seth Rogen may have recently gone to the Oscars, but it's another type of awards show he shared an anecdote about.
On Wednesday, March 15, the Canadian actor chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about an experience he had way back in 2003.
"So 20 years ago, I went to the AVN awards, more commonly known as the porno movie award," Rogen shared. "Because I was helping to write a movie about a porn star which never got made."
While the Academy Awards may seem like a drawn-out process to some, apparently it has nothing on the adult film ceremony.
"And if you thought the Oscars were long, the porn awards are five and a half hours long," the actor explained. "Because there is so many categories."
He also explained the way the AVNs are like other award shows.
"It's like a host references someone, they cut to them in the audience," he explained. But at the porn awards, he said when the camera would cut to someone it would be them imitating or performing a sex act.
"It was like if every time you cut to Bill Nighy, he just like pulled his nuts out and started like jiggling them around," he said. "It was very like obligatory, it didn't even seem that [...} sexy."
Seth Rogen on Attending the Porn Awards, Oscars with Steven Spielberg & Phone Call with MeatloafJimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube
But much like the Oscars, Rogen noted the speeches were "very emotional."
"And then I also remember thinking that like, 'Honestly, they deserve it. No one is working harder for these awards than these porn stars."
As well as making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rogen was recently on The Diary Of A CEOwhere he chatted about him and his wife's decision not to have kids.
"And not to say their kids don't bring them joy but I say this, truthfully: me and my wife seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids," he shared.
