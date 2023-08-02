Seth Rogen Shared His Top Canadian Snacks & Ice Cube Asked 'What Is Going On In Canada?' (VIDEO)
How often do you get to see Ice Cube eating Canadian snacks with Seth Rogen? Not often is the answer. But today, everything has changed.
In a new video posted by the YouTube channel First We Feast, Canadian actor, comedian and filmmaker Seth Rogen sat down with American rapper, actor and musician Ice Cube to trade favourite snacks, which meant Rogen sharing some classic Canadian delights.
In the episode of Snacked, a show where celebrities talk about their favourite snacks, Rogen forces Cube to munch down on both Lay's ketchup chips and regals him on the merits of Kraft Dinner.
Seth Rogen and Ice Cube Swap Favorite Snacks | Snackedwww.youtube.com
"Americans have the weirdest reaction to these chips," said Rogen on the subject of ketchup chips.
"They act as though the combination of ketchup and potato is like f*cking insane... as though the most normal thing to put on a fried potato in the world is not f*cking ketchup," Rogen added.
Ice Cube's response to that was, disbelievingly, "What scientist made ketchup into a spice?"
And when the rapper finally tried them, his reaction was a few shrugs, a hem and haw and then simply just "nah."
The next Canadian snack that Rogen showed off to Ice Cube was the legendary Kraft Dinner. In the video, he does admit that it's essentially the same as Kraft Mac & Cheese that you get in the States, but just under a different name, but that didn't stop two from roasting it a little bit.
"What? What is going on in Canada?" said Ice Cube after Rogen told him that it's just Mac & Cheese under a different name.
"Where's the fun in Canada? Mac & Cheese is just fun to say!" He continued, "'Kraft Dinner feels a little standard, a little lazy."
However, they both agreed that the contents of the box, no matter the name, were really good.
As for the American snacks that Ice Cube made Rogen try included a burger from Fatburger, Red Vines, Cheetos and a microwavable Tina's Burrito.
Now this is some cross-cultural exchange! Why were they doing this in the first place? Well, to promote the new movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem which features both of them as actors and was written in part by Rogen.
And this isn't the only time Rogen has done some good for promoting Canada, Canadian food and his hometown of Vancouver.
From his favourite donuts to the stereotypes that he actually fits into, Rogen is doing the work to get the world to care about all the things that make Canada fun.