Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
seth rogen

9 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Seth Rogen's Childhood Growing Up In Vancouver

Secret spots where he used to smoke weed included.

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Young Seth Rogen.

Young Seth Rogen.

@sethrogen | Instagram, @sethrogen | Instagram

If you didn't already know, Seth Rogen grew up in the city of Vancouver and he isn't shy when it comes to talking about his childhood.

From where he got his start to hidden weed-smoking spots, Rogen has more than a few iconic local memories.

He had secret weed-smoking spots in the city

In his book,Yearbook, Rogen shouts out a few local spots that he used to sneak off to. Before pot became legal in B.C., he had to get creative.

One person took it upon themselves to search out one of the trails where he used to smoke at.

"Should be a heritage site imo," they said.

He was the target of a paintball fight

In an interview with Hot Ones, Rogen reminisced about the time he was a target in a paintball fight, in Tsawwassen, B.C.

When he was around 15 years old, a group of older paintballers decided to make Rogen and his friends victims of some paintball shenanigans.

"I run off into the woods as literally all my friends get annihilated," he admitted.

He started stand-up when he was 13

The iconic Canadian comedian got his start when he was just 13 years old. Rogen would perform at local spots like Urban Well, Yuk Yuks and Laff Lines, he told Vancouver Magazine.

Rogen won an amateur comedy contest when he was 16

When Rogen was 16 years old, he took second place at the 1998 Vancouver Amateur Comedy Contest, according to IMDb. Clearly, people could tell he was special!

Superbad was an ode to his childhood

In a tweet, Rogen admitted that the majority of the names from his movie, Superbad, were actually people he went to high school with.

Plus, a few of the scenes in the film were things that happened to him and his classmates, in real life!

He was writing hits so young

Superbad was written by Rogen and his best friend when they were both in high school. His comedic stories, based on true events, started young!

He dropped out of high school

According to IMDb, Rogen dropped out of his high school, Point Grey Secondary School, to pursue a career in acting in Los Angeles.

Rogen has one sibling

Rogen grew up with one older sister, Danya Rogen.

He shared a family photo of the pair posing with their mother and grandfather after their mom got her master's degree in social work.

"My sister looks thrilled to be there," Rogen said in the caption.

His production company is named after his childhood

Rogen's production company, Point Grey Pictures, is named after the neighbourhood he grew up in, according to IMDb. He grew up in the Point Grey area of Vancouver and went to Point Grey Secondary School, so the name is a little shout-out to home.

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...