9 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Seth Rogen's Childhood Growing Up In Vancouver
Secret spots where he used to smoke weed included.
If you didn't already know, Seth Rogen grew up in the city of Vancouver and he isn't shy when it comes to talking about his childhood.
From where he got his start to hidden weed-smoking spots, Rogen has more than a few iconic local memories.
He had secret weed-smoking spots in the city
In his book,Yearbook, Rogen shouts out a few local spots that he used to sneak off to. Before pot became legal in B.C., he had to get creative.
One person took it upon themselves to search out one of the trails where he used to smoke at.
"Should be a heritage site imo," they said.
\u201can underrated feature of kerrisdale is this little hidden nature trail where seth rogen used to smoke weed\u2026 should be a heritage site imo\u201d— Michelle Cyca (@Michelle Cyca) 1625079664
He was the target of a paintball fight
In an interview with Hot Ones, Rogen reminisced about the time he was a target in a paintball fight, in Tsawwassen, B.C.
When he was around 15 years old, a group of older paintballers decided to make Rogen and his friends victims of some paintball shenanigans.
"I run off into the woods as literally all my friends get annihilated," he admitted.
He started stand-up when he was 13
The iconic Canadian comedian got his start when he was just 13 years old. Rogen would perform at local spots like Urban Well, Yuk Yuks and Laff Lines, he told Vancouver Magazine.
Rogen won an amateur comedy contest when he was 16
When Rogen was 16 years old, he took second place at the 1998 Vancouver Amateur Comedy Contest, according to IMDb. Clearly, people could tell he was special!
Superbad was an ode to his childhood
In a tweet, Rogen admitted that the majority of the names from his movie, Superbad, were actually people he went to high school with.
\u201cAlmost all the names in Superbad are people we went to high school with and lots of the stuff in the movie really happened to us.\u201d— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen) 1503022964
Plus, a few of the scenes in the film were things that happened to him and his classmates, in real life!
\u201cThe period blood on the leg scene in Superbad actually happened to my friend at a high school dance and we discovered it after the dance.\u201d— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen) 1503023064
He was writing hits so young
Superbad was written by Rogen and his best friend when they were both in high school. His comedic stories, based on true events, started young!
\u201cAnyway, if you dig Superbad, thanks for digging it. I wrote it with my best friend in high school and we still write together. It's lovely.\u201d— Seth Rogen (@Seth Rogen) 1503023819
He dropped out of high school
According to IMDb, Rogen dropped out of his high school, Point Grey Secondary School, to pursue a career in acting in Los Angeles.
Rogen has one sibling
Rogen grew up with one older sister, Danya Rogen.
He shared a family photo of the pair posing with their mother and grandfather after their mom got her master's degree in social work.
"My sister looks thrilled to be there," Rogen said in the caption.
His production company is named after his childhood
Rogen's production company, Point Grey Pictures, is named after the neighbourhood he grew up in, according to IMDb. He grew up in the Point Grey area of Vancouver and went to Point Grey Secondary School, so the name is a little shout-out to home.