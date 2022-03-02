The Hosts Of 'Property Brothers' Say You Should Never Make These Awful Reno Fails
You can't trust everything you see on TikTok!
If you're looking to spruce up your home, Jonathan and Drew Scott of the hit HGTV show Property Brothers have some advice for you on what you definitely don't want to do.
The Scott Brothers chatted with Narcity Canada about some of the fails they've seen in their years of buying, selling, and working on homes.
"One thing that I do see a lot — and it looks terrible when you're trying to sell the house, too — is when people paint their cabinets in their kitchen," Drew shared.
"Or they'll paint out their bathtub because they had an old pink tub and they tried to make it look white, but they just come in and use the wrong material."
The Property Brothers Have This Advice For First-Time Homebuyers
Drew gave the example of not using the right kind of paint on a kitchen cabinet.
"If you just come in with a latex paint and paint it — think of how much use a door gets and then it just starts to get scratched and starts to slough off," he shared. "And it looks terrible."
As for getting your DIY on and trusting what you see on TikTok and Instagram, Jonathan has some words of advice.
"If you're getting inspiration online, make sure you're following somebody who is a professional who knows what they're doing," he said.
He recently watched a video about a person refinishing a hole and that it was "the worst idea" he'd ever heard.
"It will wear out fast, it'll fall apart. You know, some of those old things that you saw on like Trading Spaces when they had like, 'Oh, here's an idea. Let's nail turkey feathers to the wall?' No, no."
Jonathan also said that you shouldn't reach out to him on social media asking whether or not it's ok to take out a wall in your home.
"Like, if you are tweeting me that question, you should not do any structural work at all," he said.
The Scott brothers recommend getting professional help when it comes to the big stuff.
"Anytime it involves something that requires a skilled professional or permits, whether that's electrical plumbing structure, those are things you really want to have done by a professional," said Jonathan.
You heard the man!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
