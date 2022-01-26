Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

The 'Property Brothers' Just Poked Fun At Kim Kardashian In A New TikTok (VIDEO)

They showed off their dance skills, too. 💃

Trending Staff Writer
The 'Property Brothers' Just Poked Fun At Kim Kardashian In A New TikTok (VIDEO)
@mrdrewscott | Instagram

Canadian brothers Johnathan and Drew Scott have been showing off their moves, and no, we aren't talking about their construction work.

The Property Brothers duo took to TikTok to share a compilation of a few times they've busted a move on set, all while poking gentle fun at the Kardashian clan.

“It is a full-time job and it is extremely time-consuming and it is not as easy as it may appear to some people,” the audio of the post says in Kim's voice, which was taken from an interview she did with Vogue in 2021. At the time, she asked about maintaining and promoting her various businesses.

In the post from Drew, the caption over the video says, "It's hard work being a Property Brother."

It definitely appears that way as the two shimmy, body roll, attempt to do some ballet and make other questionable dance moves during Kim's voiceover.

"Okay but that body roll was 👌," one person commented.

"You two got some moves 😂," wrote another.

As for the Kardashian element, it looks as though the reality star won't take offence to the whole situation given that they've all actually worked together in the past.

Earlier in 2021, Kim, Kylie and Kris appeared on an episode of Celebrity IOU hosted by the brothers where they helped the Kardashian and Jenner clan do a surprise makeover for a close friend of theirs.

As for the family's demolition and construction skills, Jonathan said the group isn't "half bad!"

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A Fake TikTok Duped A Woman Into A Road Trip & She Was So Mad When She Didn't See Mountains

The mountains were real, but the location was wrong 😑

@realzacharykeesee | TikTok, @itsoliviagarcia | TikTok

A Florida woman just learned that she shouldn't believe everything people post on social media, especially without researching it first.

Olivia Garcia says she went on a major road trip to a scenic spot that someone had tagged as North Carolina on TikTok, only to discover when she got there that the location had been tagged wrong.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman On TikTok Says She Ate Too Much All-You-Can-Eat Sushi & Ended Up In The Hospital

She was trying to get her money's worth

danielleshap | TikTok

A woman on TikTok just learned the difference between "all you can eat" and "all you should eat." And she did it the hard way.

Danielle Shapiro recently shared a TikTok video of herself feasting on more than 30 rolls of sushi and other items at a buffet, but things took a hard turn in her follow-up video.

Keep Reading Show less

Siblings Used An Amazon Gift Card To Tip Their Server & TikTok Is Divided Over It

Not all gift cards are created equal.

kaittwest | TikTok

The holiday season can really put a dent in your wallet, and there's a chance that sometimes, you might be out of cash but flush with gift cards.

That's precisely what happened to a sibling trio on TikTok during a recent trip to a Korean BBQ spot in California.

Keep Reading Show less

The Highest-Paid TikTok Stars Of 2021 Were Ranked & Together They Raked In More Than $55M

It's a D'Amelio world and we're all living in it 🤳

@dixiedamelio | Instagram, @addisonraee | Instagram

BRB starting my TikTok career.

Forbes just came out with a list of the top-earning TikTokers of 2021 and all of them are under 30, while two of the very best are living in one household.

Keep Reading Show less