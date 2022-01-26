The 'Property Brothers' Just Poked Fun At Kim Kardashian In A New TikTok (VIDEO)
They showed off their dance skills, too. 💃
Canadian brothers Johnathan and Drew Scott have been showing off their moves, and no, we aren't talking about their construction work.
The Property Brothers duo took to TikTok to share a compilation of a few times they've busted a move on set, all while poking gentle fun at the Kardashian clan.
“It is a full-time job and it is extremely time-consuming and it is not as easy as it may appear to some people,” the audio of the post says in Kim's voice, which was taken from an interview she did with Vogue in 2021. At the time, she asked about maintaining and promoting her various businesses.
In the post from Drew, the caption over the video says, "It's hard work being a Property Brother."
It definitely appears that way as the two shimmy, body roll, attempt to do some ballet and make other questionable dance moves during Kim's voiceover.
"Okay but that body roll was 👌," one person commented.
"You two got some moves 😂," wrote another.
As for the Kardashian element, it looks as though the reality star won't take offence to the whole situation given that they've all actually worked together in the past.
Earlier in 2021, Kim, Kylie and Kris appeared on an episode of Celebrity IOU hosted by the brothers where they helped the Kardashian and Jenner clan do a surprise makeover for a close friend of theirs.
As for the family's demolition and construction skills, Jonathan said the group isn't "half bad!"