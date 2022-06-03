NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This House For Sale In BC Is On An Island & Looks Right Out To The Ocean (PHOTOS)

It's the perfect spot to watch the sunset!

Vancouver Staff Writer
This home for sale in B.C. is located right on the ocean and has its own dock — which is perfect for summer fun.

The property is on a tiny island called Denny Island and it looks like a peaceful oasis.

The two-story home comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and tons of large windows to let the natural light in. The purchase also comes with a detached guest suite and private docks.

It's currently listed at $1.2 million and has a whole lot of views that come with it.

This home sits on 0.97 acres of land and is literally just steps away from the Pacific Ocean. If you're into fishing, this would probably be a dream home for you.

The kitchen is little but unique with a custom wooden bar to entertain all of your guests. It would truly be a great setup for anyone that loves to play bartender in their own home.

There is also a great back deck area with magnificent views of the ocean. If patio drinks are your thing, this home would be great for an at-home happy hour with friends.

The main living area is pretty spacious and has a cozy fireplace to keep the place warm on those chillier evenings.

It might be time to ditch the city life and think about buying a quiet home, far away from the hustle and bustle of Vancouver. Plus, you can pretty much pretend you're on a beach vacation every day with this oceanfront property.

Oceanfront Home with Large Dock

Price: $1.2 million

Address: Denny Island, Central Coast, BC

Listing

