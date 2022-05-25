NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

This Baby Seal Named 'Timbit' Was Just Rescued Near Vancouver & The Video Is Adorable

"He has been tube-fed five times a day."

Vancouver Editor
A rescued baby seal.

A rescued baby seal.

The Vancouver Aquarium

A cute baby seal was just admitted to the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre (MMR) after a concerned person called the police.

The seal pup, named Timbit, is actually the first patient to be admitted to MMR in the 2022 pupping season.

The Vancouver Aquarium said in a press release that Timbit was found in South Surrey, B.C., and someone called the RCMP to attend to him.

When the MMR team saw Timbit, they determined "that the pup was weak, and required transport to the MMR," the release said.

Since he got to the rescue centre he has had to be tube fed five times a day. The release added that he is also getting "supplementary fluid therapy since arriving."

"Because of human interference or separation from their mothers, these seal pups require the care of the specialized staff at MMR. The centre’s goal is to rescue, rehabilitate and release these animals back to the wild," it added.

Timbit wasn't born with his adorable name, of course. The staff at the rescue centre picks a theme every year, after which to name the seal pups. This year's them is "Sweet Treats," and as the first arrival, Timbit got a Canadian classic.

Although — naming him after the iconic Timbiebs would have been extra adorable.

Lindsaye Akhurst, the MMR manager, said that seal pupping season is an "exciting time of year," for anyone spotting marine wildlife on the coastline — but people should be careful.

"We want to remind the public not to disturb them," she said.

Seal pups might be left on a beach while the mom goes and forages, but if you do suspect one needs help you should call the MMR, Akhurst added.

According to the release, many animals in past years have been brought to the rescue centre because of "human interaction and interference."

Hopefully, Timbit has a speedy recovery. Who knows — you might even spot him on the beach this summer!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...