This Baby Seal Named 'Timbit' Was Just Rescued Near Vancouver & The Video Is Adorable
"He has been tube-fed five times a day."
A cute baby seal was just admitted to the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre (MMR) after a concerned person called the police.
The seal pup, named Timbit, is actually the first patient to be admitted to MMR in the 2022 pupping season.
The Vancouver Aquarium said in a press release that Timbit was found in South Surrey, B.C., and someone called the RCMP to attend to him.
When the MMR team saw Timbit, they determined "that the pup was weak, and required transport to the MMR," the release said.
Since he got to the rescue centre he has had to be tube fed five times a day. The release added that he is also getting "supplementary fluid therapy since arriving."
"Because of human interference or separation from their mothers, these seal pups require the care of the specialized staff at MMR. The centre’s goal is to rescue, rehabilitate and release these animals back to the wild," it added.
Timbit wasn't born with his adorable name, of course. The staff at the rescue centre picks a theme every year, after which to name the seal pups. This year's them is "Sweet Treats," and as the first arrival, Timbit got a Canadian classic.
Although — naming him after the iconic Timbiebs would have been extra adorable.
Lindsaye Akhurst, the MMR manager, said that seal pupping season is an "exciting time of year," for anyone spotting marine wildlife on the coastline — but people should be careful.
"We want to remind the public not to disturb them," she said.
Seal pups might be left on a beach while the mom goes and forages, but if you do suspect one needs help you should call the MMR, Akhurst added.
According to the release, many animals in past years have been brought to the rescue centre because of "human interaction and interference."
Hopefully, Timbit has a speedy recovery. Who knows — you might even spot him on the beach this summer!