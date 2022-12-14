Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
canadian tiktok

A TikToker Shared The Canadian Things She's Experienced That Should Earn Her A Passport

"Trudeau, where you at? I'm ready."

Trending Staff Writer
TikToker @thenewcomercollective explaining why she should have a Canadian passport.

TikToker @thenewcomercollective explaining why she should have a Canadian passport.

thenewcomercollective | TikTok

For newcomers to Canada, the process of getting a passport is usually tied to citizenship but one TikToker has shared why she's deserving of the document based off of experience alone.

TikToker Kate (@thenewcomercollective), who is a Brit in Canada, laid out the facts for her case while dancing in the snow.

"5 things that've happened to me that means I should have a Canadian passport," said the text on her video."Trudeau, where you at? I'm ready."

She then listed some uniquely Canunk scenarios she's found herself in.

"Got pooped on by a goose," was the first point on her list, which hey... at least it's meant to be good luck?

She also listed "drunk cried because BeaverTails was closed" and "caught a fish through a frozen lake" as other reasons why she should get a passport.

@thenewcomercollective

I'm ready 🇨🇦 #newtocanada #britincanada

As well, Kate explains that taking part in making maple taffy is another reason.

The last point on her list is very valid: "Worn a red plaid shirt, Blundstone boots and drake a White Claw from a Yeti all at the same time," she wrote.

Over in the comments, people chimed in on other Canadian occurrences that are worthy of receiving a passport.

"Add drunken poutine binge and calling anything warmer than -15 balmy and you're in - that's the citizenship test," wrote one person.

"Nah you have to drink a Busch light from the yeti and then you’re a real Canadian," said another.

"I am Canadian and have not been pooped on by a Canadian goose yet so beat me there and have my stamp of approval. I will sign the petition," endorsed another person.

Best of luck on getting that passport, Kate!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Sarah Rohoman
    Trending Staff Writer
    Sarah Rohoman is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...