A TikToker Shared The Canadian Things She's Experienced That Should Earn Her A Passport
For newcomers to Canada, the process of getting a passport is usually tied to citizenship but one TikToker has shared why she's deserving of the document based off of experience alone.
TikToker Kate (@thenewcomercollective), who is a Brit in Canada, laid out the facts for her case while dancing in the snow.
"5 things that've happened to me that means I should have a Canadian passport," said the text on her video.
She then listed some uniquely Canunk scenarios she's found herself in.
"Got pooped on by a goose," was the first point on her list, which hey... at least it's meant to be good luck?
She also listed "drunk cried because BeaverTails was closed" and "caught a fish through a frozen lake" as other reasons why she should get a passport.
As well, Kate explains that taking part in making maple taffy is another reason.
The last point on her list is very valid: "Worn a red plaid shirt, Blundstone boots and drake a White Claw from a Yeti all at the same time," she wrote.
Over in the comments, people chimed in on other Canadian occurrences that are worthy of receiving a passport.
"Add drunken poutine binge and calling anything warmer than -15 balmy and you're in - that's the citizenship test," wrote one person.
"Nah you have to drink a Busch light from the yeti and then you’re a real Canadian," said another.
"I am Canadian and have not been pooped on by a Canadian goose yet so beat me there and have my stamp of approval. I will sign the petition," endorsed another person.
Best of luck on getting that passport, Kate!
