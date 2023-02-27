A TikToker's Korean Parents Tried Chili For The First Time & It's So Heartwarming (VIDEO)
They added a few Korean twists!
A woman's Korean parents are going viral after she captured their reaction to trying chili for the first time and posted it on TikTok.
The video shows the woman's mom and dad trying the bean stew with a baked potato and lots of toppings, but it was their reaction and the Korean twist they put on the dish that people seemed to love the most.
TikToker @crazykoreancooking starts by showing herself opening up a bowl of chili in front of her parents who seem to be in awe of the dish.
They then proceed to fill up their bowls with their desired toppings like avocado and cheese.
"Texas people invented it?" the woman's dad asks in the clip.
The TikToker's mom then compares it to the Korean rice dish bibimbap before she busts out the seaweed and eats it with the chili. Later we also see them eating the chili with kimchi.
"Seems very nutritious," the mom says and adds that she likes that it's "eaten with cookies." She could be referring to the plate of tortilla chips that are on the table.
"Very interesting," the dad adds.
@crazykoreancooking
Mom & Dad try Chili for the first time. #chili #tryingfoodfirsttime #mukbang #kdrama
The dad seems to be truly enjoying the meal as he exclaims he "ran out of potato" and goes for a refill of chili.
"Why did you hide such delicious food from me all this time?" he asks before adding that the food is "bussin."
According to Urban Dictionary, "bussin" is an adjective used when something is really good and is typically used to describe food.
In the clip the dad also questions where the meat is because he didn't get any before his daughter explains the whole meal has ground meat in it.
"Didn't know," he says, and proceeds to fill up his bowl again.
Eventually he sits back after he's done the meal and exclaims, "Life in America is pretty good."
Viewers are absolutely loving the heartwarming video and it's already received over 9.6 million views.
Many are enjoying the parents' reaction to the meal and love the Korean twist on the traditional American dish.
"Next time I make chili I'm 100% trying it with seaweed and kimchi," one person commented.
"As a Midwesterner I feel like I’ve been eating chili wrong my whole life now," another person wrote.
"I LOVE the fusion happening on the table!! Your parents seem so amazing!" another one chimed in.
Others are sharing different foods the TikToker's parents should try including gumbo and crispy potato wedges.
The TikToker also shared an additional video from that same dinner table where she shows everyone trying tortilla chips wrapped in seaweed.
In the clip the mom shares that Koreans coat seaweed with sweet rice flour and fry it, which tastes like the chip and seaweed combo.
Sounds like another delicious snack idea to try!