This Canadian Resort Is Starting Summer Skiing Next Month & It's Perfect For Beginners
Want to practice your turns? You don't need to wait for winter! ⛷️
A Canadian ski resort is opening up its slopes long before the first snowfall, but it's a little different than what most skiers out there are used to.
Mont Tremblant in Quebec has added summer skiing to its attractions, which means you'll be able to shred in the August heat.
It might not be fresh powder, but the synthetic surface that the resort added is good for practicing skills or for beginners. It's also just a fun way to get out of the house this summer and try something new.
You won't have to wait long to hit the slopes, because the summer ski areas are opening on August 18, and they'll run until September 4 every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
From September 5 to October 15, the slopes will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends only.
You can even make a weekend trip out of it and spend time walking around the picturesque village.
It's the perfect time for someone to learn the sport because equipment rentals are included with access to the slopes. You can also bring your own gear, but it will still be the same price.
What's more, the Mont Tremblant website says that "ski and snowboard assistants are available to assist participants," so you might be able to pick up some tips for the upcoming snowy season.
There are two different areas you can check out on the hill for summer skiing. The first is a mat with longer fibers that give a softer feel, which is the Upper Equilibre area. The second has shorter fibers with a firmer feel to the surface, which is the Lower Equilibre section.
Even though you'll be under the heat of the summer sun, the website recommends wearing long sleeves and pants.
Happy skiing!
Summer Skiing - Mont Tremblant
Price: $37 for adults
Address: Mont-Tremblant, Québec
Why You Need To Go: If you've been wanting to learn how to ski or practice the sport, this could be the ideal opportunity.
With equipment included, the price isn't bad, and it's a fun way to mix things up on a summer afternoon. Plus, these dry slopes will get you ready to impress when the real ski season comes.