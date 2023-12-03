8 Beautiful Small Towns In Canada That The Locals Don't Want You To Know About
Add these hidden gems to your travel bucket list. ✨
Looking for a break from the city? There are so many cute small towns in Canada that offer a slower pace, gorgeous scenery and tons of charm.
While some are more well-known, these small towns in Canada are lesser known, but should definitely be on your radar.
From ski towns where you can escape the crowds to hidden gems in Eastern Canada, here are eight small towns across the country that you'll want to add to your travel bucket list.
Canmore
Location: Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Travellers might skip over this mountain town in favour of places like Banff, but they'd be missing out on an equally charming small town that's a little more under the radar.
With dreamy mountain views, Canmore is lovely year-round, with tons of activities and things to see in both summer and winter.
Here, you can enjoy a variety of activities like hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing as well as recreational tours, and take in picturesque views of the Rocky Mountains surrounding the quaint town.
In town, you'll find a variety of taverns, bars, cafes and restaurants, and cute shops to peruse.
Nelson, BC
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: Full of history and charm, the mountain heritage town of Nelson, B.C., is a hidden gem town in Canada nestled in the Selkirk Mountains along the West Arm of Kootenay Lake.
The small town features a blend of heritage, recreation, culture and creativity, and has been called one of the best ski towns in North America as well as and Canada's best small arts and culture town.
There are tons of quaint specialty shops and galleries to explore here. The town also has a vibrant social scene with live performances, arts and music nearly every night of the week.
A guided walk of town is a great way to take in the more than 350 heritage buildings in town, many of which date back to the late 1800s.
Paris, ON
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Paris, is a picturesque little town just 2 hours from the city that makes for a tranquil getaway spot.
Nestled along a flowing river, Paris is actually known as the Prettiest Little Town in Canada. Here, cobblestone streets give the town a European flair, and 19th-century structures situated along the Grand River transport you back in time.
You'll find a number of specialty shops here, including the Paris Apothecary, marketplaces, vintage stores and more.
There are also tons of eateries and places to dine, as well as places to purchase baked goods, sweets and treats and snacks.
Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Located in the picturesque Charlevoix region of Quebec, Baie-Saint-Paul is a town of art and heritage nestled along the St. Lawrence River.
Here, you'll find museums, art galleries, shows, lively bars, bistros and gourmet restaurants, that make Baie-Saint-Paul the cultural capital of Canada.
The postcard-like rue Saint-Jean-Baptiste is a charming street where you'll find boutiques, artisanal shops and restaurants. The town also has a number of vineyards, wineries and microbreweries where you can enjoy local tastings.
Revelstoke, BC
Location: British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: Nestled between the Monashee and Columbia mountain ranges, Revelstoke is an alpine town that has something to offer in every season.
The town is so pretty it's been called "cinematic," and you could say it literally is -- multiple Hallmark movies have been filmed in the picturesque mountain town.
Revelstoke offers the charm and skiing opportunities of places like Whistler without the major costs. Whether you're going for the scenery or the powder, you'll want to keep this beautiful town on your radar.
Mahone Bay, NS
Location: Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: An easy one-hour trip from Halifax, Mahone Bay is a picturesque coastal town that you'll never want to leave.
Famous for its three churches photo op, the town is like something right off a postcard, and has tons of natural beauty to take in.
Here, you'll find charming inns and B&Bs, breweries and wineries, and classic East Coast dining.
You'll be able to wander along colourful, quaint streets, explore unique artisans and shops, and experience the rich history of the area.
In late November, the town transforms for Christmas with twinkling lights and festive displays.
Goderich, ON
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: The town of Goderich was named 'the prettiest town in Canada' by Queen Elizabeth II so you know you're in for a real treat here.
The town is known for its gorgeous turquoise shorelines and historic downtown district.
You can hang out by the shimmering waterfront, attend festivals, go antique shopping and visit several museums and galleries.
There are several restaurants and local shops to visit in the uniquely-shaped downtown and you don't want to miss out on a treat from Cait's Cafe.
The Menesetung Bridge Lookout boasts incredible views and is a lovely spot to get lost in nature.
North Hatley, QC
Location: Quebec
Why You Need To Go: North Hatley, in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec, is a quaint village filled with charm that's like a Canadian version of Stars Hollow, the fictional New England town that's home to Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls.
The historical village, which was founded in 1867, is known as one of the most beautiful small towns in the province. Here, you'll find breathtaking views, tons of architectural heritage and a unique olden-day village centre.
The area makes for an easy road trip, located just an hour and a half from Montreal and about 2 hours and 45 minutes from Quebec City.
It's the perfect place to spend the day walking around and taking in the scenery.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.