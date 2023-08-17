This Alberta Small Town Is The 'Dinosaur Capital of the World' & It's Like 'Jurassic Park'
Just try not to hum the theme song!
Jurrasic Park fans, listen up! A small town in Canada is known as the "Dinosaur Capital of the World" and it's home to more prehistoric creatures than you could possibly imagine.
Drumheller is a small town in Alberta, and while it's under a two-hour drive from Calgary, you'll feel like you're a million miles away due to the enormous canyons, stunning rock formations and a huge collection of dinosaurs.
The town is home to thousands of prehistoric fossils and there are over 30 dinosaur statues that are dotted throughout the valley.
If you want to find out all about Drumheller's history, look no further than the Royal Tyrrell Museum, where you'll be able to see one of the world’s largest displays of dinosaurs.
While you're visiting, you can also take a look at the "World's Largest Dinosaur," a massive Tyrannosaurus Rex which towers at 25 metres. If you dare, you can climb right up into the mouth of the T-Rex for views of the town below.
Not only can you brush up on your prehistoric knowledge, but Drumheller and the surrounding area have some of the most stunning natural scenery in the form of the Canadian Badlands.
You can visit the sprawling Horse Thief Canyons and hike right down into the depths of Horseshoe Canyon, transporting you to the Wild West.
No trip to Drumheller would be complete without visiting the famous Hoodoos, one of the area's most beautiful natural wonders with huge rock formations.
So if you want to step into a real-life Jurassic Park, you need to visit Drumheller ASAP!
Drumheller
Address: Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're a big Jurassic Park fan, Drumheller should be at the top of your list to visit in Canada. You can check out one of the largest collections of dinosaurs in the world and head up right into the mouth of a giant T-Rex before heading out to explore the beauty of the Canadian Badlands.
