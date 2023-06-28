This Dreamy Ontario Island With White Sand Beaches Is One Of Canada's Top Summer Destinations
Who's ready for a vacay?
Pack your bags and put on some sunscreen because this dreamy island community in Ontario has "summer vacation" written all over it.
According to Airbnb, Prince Edward County is one of the top 10 trending domestic destinations for Canadians this summer, and with its stunning white sand beaches and cute small towns, it's no wonder why.
The area features 800 kilometres of shoreline with several stunning beaches that make it an idyllic place for a summer day trip. Some of the most notable beaches can be found in Sandbanks Provincial Park, which boasts soft sand dunes and turquoise waters.
Aside from beaches, you can explore some of the many wineries in the area. The county is home to over 40 wineries that will bring all your booziest dreams to life.
From lake views to garden patios and wood-fired pizzas, these vineyards and wineries let you indulge in the scenery, relaxing vibes, and a glass or two of vino. Some top spots to visit include Closson Chase, known for its purple barn, and Sandbanks Estate Winery.
Other highlights of the region include the small town of Picton, Prince Edward County Lavender Farm, and the many historic sites and museums you can visit.
Prince Edward County is the only Ontario spot featured in Airbnb's trending domestic destinations for Canadians this summer. Other places are:
- Montréal, Quebec
- Calgary, Alberta
- Burnaby, British Columbia
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Cavendish, Prince Edward Island
- Surrey, British Columbia
- Richmond, British Columbia
- Moncton, New Brunswick
Prince Edward County
Address: Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ontario destination is among the top domestic summer vacation spots in Canada for 2023.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.