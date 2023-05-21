I Had The Most Epic Little Vacay In Prince Edward County & Here's The Full Itinerary (PHOTOS)
The 3-day trip was so eventful!
Are you looking to plan your next staycation in Ontario but unsure where all the hidden gems are? Well, they are all tucked away in Prince Edward County.
I visited Prince Edward County to celebrate one of my best friends, Amber's, 27th birthday bash and the vibes were immaculate.
Amber is a person who describes themselves as having a Type A personality, which in my definition, means she thought about every possible moment of her birthday weekend and I didn't have to worry about a thing.
Amber and Mira at a winery.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
So, if you don't have a Type A friend in your group of travellers, you can use our itinerary as a guide to a perfect and memorable Prince Edward County getaway.
She even called the weekend "Wellness + Wine Weekend, Amber Turns 27." Don't believe me? Look at the itinerary below as proof!
Wellness + Wine Weekend, Amber Turns 27Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
We went to PEC from October 21 to October 23 and enjoyed three full autumn days. So, if you were planning on going this summer, you can guarantee you'll spend a lot more time outdoors because even in the colder months we spent much of it breathing in the fresh air.
Day 1- Where I Stayed
Wander the Resort.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The ten girls on this trip stayed at the Wander the Resort. It's probably a spot you've seen pop up all over your Instagram and thought, "Wow, that's a nice place to stay." And your thoughts are undoubtedly correct.
Inside of the cabin.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The accommodation was magnificent. It felt like we were on a retreat; every corner of the place was Instagram-worthy from start to finish.
The kitchen was fully equipped, the living room had a massive space perfect for your dance-offs, and the bedrooms had the most comfortable mattresses ever.
View from the cabin.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The resort is a bit out of the way, which is perfect because it is super serene. Located right on the lake, the views and nature were breathtaking.
The resort has an outdoor pool, sauna, cafe and restaurant, which were all aesthetic AF.
The first day was mostly spent exploring the space because we got there around 9:00 p.m., so it was already dark outside and I was catching up with people I hadn't seen in ages. I also got to claim a bedroom on the bottom floor with a fabulous backyard view.
Day 2- Wellness and Wineries
Breakfast at the cabin.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
With an early wake-up call, the day started with an in-house workout with Coach Haus. The couple have a personal training gym in Prince Edward Country and came to the resort to give us a group lesson.
Afterwards, we enjoyed a breakfast filled with nutrition, including smoothies, protein balls, scones and buns.
Keint-He Winery & VineyardsMira Nabulsi | Narcity
At 12:00 p.m., we made our way to the first winery of the day, Keint-He Winery & Vineyards, a Burgundian winery in Ontario.
"Offering some of the best wines in Ontario, Keint-he produces domestic wines that exhibit European minerality and acidity. The vines are lovingly raised in the limestone rich soils of our three distinct and unique vineyards," they state on their website.
Mira and her friend walking.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
At 1:30, we walked 15 minutes to the next winery, By Chadsey's Cairns, and this spot is a must-see.
The winery is located on a farm and you can enjoy a glass, or multiple glasses, of wine from inside a farmhouse and live your country dreams — I certainly did after making a hilarious TikTok and posting it online!
The seats are haystacks and on the other side of the bar is a window that overlooks the winery from above — a very memorable experience.
Our wine tour's last and final stop was not a winery but a lavender field serving mead.
A lavender field in Prince Edward County.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
For those who don't know, mead is an alcoholic drink made with fermented honey and water. So it's definitely on the sweeter side. But, the opportunities for the perfect picture are optimal due to the fields of lavender and a very aesthetic patio.
At sunset, we returned to the resort and were welcomed by a chef that Amber found on Airbnb Experiences who made us a private dinner in the comfort of our cabin.
Day 3- Brunch
After a day full of events and a good night's sleep, the best way to end a weekend getaway is with brunch, am I right?
That's why we went to one of Prince Edward Country's famous brunch spots, enjoyed a walk in the local town centre, and explored the spots along the waterfront.
It's pretty different than other towns I've been to, and it certainly gave me that Gilmore Girls vibe.
Mira at the waterfront in Prince Edward County.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
For brunch, we went to Creekside Cafe, which was worth all the rave. Other locals in the city told us it's a must-try spot and I was super impressed.
Our adventurous walk afterwards led us to a quiet spot on the pebbly beach and an Italian bakeshop with delicious coffee and sweets.
Final thoughts
Mira and her friend watching the sunset.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
If you were looking for a holiday but can't afford to leave Ontario, you should totally gather a group of your closest friends and make your way to Prince Edward County.
But also, the county is very romantic and quaint, making it the perfect place for couples to enjoy the outdoors, visit some wineries and indulge in great food.
I will, for sure, be going back and exploring all the other parts the county has to offer.