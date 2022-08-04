This Toronto Airbnb Experience Takes You On A Sunset Paddle Through Island Lagoons
Float beneath bubblegum skies.
You don't have to leave the city in order to enjoy the magic of nature. This Airbnb experience in Toronto comes with pink skies, island adventures, and blue water.
The Sunset Canoe Tour on the Toronto Islands is a scenic paddle that takes you on an hour-long adventure across around Lake Ontario.
People in a canoe with the Toronto skyline in the background. Alexander | Airbnb
The tour begins at Centre Island, where you'll learn about the safety rules and get some tips for paddling. Once you've embarked on your journey, the guide will explain a bit about the history of the islands.
Stops include the Bird Sanctuary and the Toronto Harbour, where you can take in gorgeous views of the city skyline. The tour will take you through island lagoons and around little islands beneath a bright pink sky. There will be lots of opportunities to snap some photos, selfies, and take in the vibrant colours above.
The experience ends right after sunset so you can fully enjoy the spectacular colours of the sinking sun. No experience is required for the paddle, and prices start at $85 per person. Each booking includes a canoe, paddle, and life jacket.
This isn't the only paddling experience in the city to check out this summer. Illuminated Escapes lets you float around Lake Ontario in glow-in-the-dark kayaks complete with bluetooth speakers. You can even book a sunset time slot at this attraction.
If you're looking for a mini nature escape within the city, this Airbnb tour will whisk you away to an island paradise.
Sunset Canoe Tour on the Toronto Islands
People in a canoe near Toronto.
Price: $85 + per person
Address: Centre Island, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Paddle around islands and through lagoons with this scenic canoe tour.
