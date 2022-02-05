Toronto Has A 16-Course Gelato Tasting & It's Every Sweet Lover's Dream Come True
You can try flavours like peanut butter & croissant. 🍨
You've probably heard of wine tastings, but have you heard of gelato tastings? You can experience this sweet feast for yourself right here in Toronto, and you're going to want to bring your appetite.
Death In Venice Gelato has a 16-course gelato tasting that you can book on Airbnb.
The tasting, which is similar to a wine tasting, takes place in the shop, and offers a behind-the-scenes tour as well as an opportunity to try some of the most unique gelatos.
You can try flavours like smoked chocolate and bourbon, cheeseboard, and peanut butter and croissants while learning about the different tasting notes.
You'll also get to visit the gelato lab to see how this Italian treat is made and learn all about the science behind it.
The experience takes about an hour and a half, so if you're craving something sweet, set your wine aside and head out to this drool-worthy tour.
Gelato Tasting & Gelato Production Tour
Price: $50 + per person
Address: 1418 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in a 16-course gelato tasting at this sweet experience.
