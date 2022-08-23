You Can Get All-You-Can-Eat Gelato In Toronto Next Week & Here's Where
Yum!
Summer is not over yet, and you know what that means? There's more time for that delicious dessert that just makes hot days so much cooler.
To make matters even better, why get one or two scoops of your favourite gelato flavours when you can get as much as you want for such a great price?
Dolce Gelato is inviting people for the chance to try all kinds of flavours with their all-you-can-eat gelato offer next week. Yes, you read that right, AYCE gelato!
The event is taking place at two of their locations on two different dates. So, if you can't make it to one, you might want to make time for the second.
On Tuesday, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31, head over to Dolce Gelato on 697 College St. or 414 Danforth Ave., respectively, for some great taste tests.
But, you must buy tickets in advance to take advantage of this sweet deal. Tickets are available through an Eventbrite page and cost $21.18, including tax, per person.
Here's what you can expect, according to the gelateria, "Toronto's favourite gelato place, Dolce Gelato, is throwing an all-you-can-eat gelato party."
"Try out as many flavours as you like or eat as much of your favourite as you like!" they added.
Also, it's important to keep in mind that the event is from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., so make sure to have your dinner early to make enough room for all the delicious gelato.