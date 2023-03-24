purple hill lavender farm

This 'Hidden Gem' Lavender Farm Near Toronto Lets You Picnic In A Sea Of Purple Blooms

Tickets go on sale soon.

Lavender season is coming up and one farm near Toronto is already preparing for an incredible experience. Purple Hill Lavender Farm lets you picnic amongst purple blooms and it's a magical summer outing.

The attraction is located outside of Toronto in Creemore. It boasts several varieties of lavender sprawled across rolling hills.

This summer, the farm is bringing back its An Evening in the Fields: Picnic Series as a unique way to enjoy the fields. The event, which sold out last year, lets you "enjoy a curated experience amongst the beautiful rows of lavender during peak bloom."

The picnic takes place outside the regular operating hours during the "'golden hour' of summer when the light and temperature is perfect."

You can expect a "luxury picnic set-up" complete with pillows, candles, and more. The experience comes with a custom charcuterie box which includes cheeses, meats, and veggies.

Other offerings include one Creemore Springs per guest, non-alcoholic beverages, a dried lavender bouquet to take home, live musical entertainment, a $10 voucher to the farm boutique for each guest and a small gift bag for each guest.

The picnic time slot is three hours long and allows for plenty of time to enjoy your surroundings while feasting on treats. The event will run on select dates from June 17 to August 4, 2023.

Tickets will be available starting April 3 and cost $125 per person.

You can also purchase tickets for a day visit to the farm which are currently available online and cost $15 per person.

An Evening In The Fields: Picnic Series

Price: $125 per person

When: Select dates from June 17 to August 4, 2023

Address: 7484 6/7 Sideroad Nottawasaga, Creemore, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a picnic amongst beautiful lavender blooms.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

