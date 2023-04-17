TikTokers Reveal These Gorgeous Ontario Hidden Gems But It'll Take You A While To Get There
It's a long drive from Toronto. 🚗
Love it or hate it, TikTok has made finding hidden gems in Ontario a lot easier. All you need to do is type in "cool Ontario spots," and boom! Endless recommendations.
A TikTok video by content creators Chris and Nicole revealed an awe-inspiring selection of secret spots in the province earlier this year, with photos showing nature at its most Instagram-worthy moments.
The spots listed in the clip are as follows:
- Pebble Beach
- The Lagoon
- Penn Lake Park
@chrisandnicole_
Looking for some hidden gems in Ontario to visit this year? These gems are all located up in Marathon on the shores of Lake Superior in Northwestern Ontario. Located 11 hours and 30 minute drive from Toronto #ontariohiddengems #ontariohiddengem #ontariotravel #ontariotravels #marathonontario #northernontario #northernontariocanada
So, you and your best buds should go, right? Sure, but it'll take some planning if you live in southern Ontario.
You see, the couple's gems are located in Marathon, a town nestled on the shores of Lake Superior in the heart of Northwestern Ontario.
If you're wondering how far the northwest is from the south in the province, the simplest answer would be — like, really far.
For example, driving from Toronto to Marathon would take you around 12 hours depending on the traffic.
The gems' less-than-ideal distance from most of the province's population didn't go unnoticed in the TikTok video's comment section.
"Marathon? Basically Manitoba. No one is going there," wrote one user.
"Way too far 😢" added another.
"11 hrs ? Bye," read one comment.
However, there was also plenty of hometown love coming through for Marathon, so the journey could very well end up being worthwhile.
"I live there. It is beautiful. The hike around Penn Lake is gorgeous!" gushed one user.
One commenter even suggested that visitors will find even more hidden gems if they do decide to make the trek.
"I lived there for a few years! So many local hidden gems" added another.
Overall, Marathon seems like an excellent road trip destination, but if you're coming from Toronto you'll definitely want to go with someone who's willing to do most of the driving.