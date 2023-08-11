This Ontario Beach With Turquoise Waters Has Krabi-Like Trees & Is A Road Trip From Toronto
It whisked me away to Thailand! 😍
When it comes to beautiful beaches of the hidden-gem variety in Ontario, Sandy Lake Beach has quickly risen to become my new favourite this summer. Not only is it a welcome breather from the hustle and bustle of the city, but it also offers great photo-ops for the self-indulgent, like yours truly.
Located in the picturesque Kawartha Lakes region, this sandy beach reminded me of the breathtaking shores of the Krabi area in Thailand, particularly the Phra Nang beach off its south western coast.
The similarly lush trees surrounding Sandy Lake cast cooling shadows on its sands, where you can relax after a dip in the comfortably shallow turquoise waters.
And the best part: it's just a road trip away from Toronto!
What is the best time to visit Sandy Lake Beach?
Sandy Lake Beach in Kawartha Lakes.
The best time to visit Sandy Lake Beach in Ontario depends on your preferred activities and weather conditions. I went there via Peterborough in July, which also coincided with some fun and free local activities — but more on that later.
Unsurprisingly, the busiest period to visit Sandy Lake Beach coincides with the summer months. The swimming season typically runs from June to September, making this period the most popular for water-related activities.
According to the Municipality of Trent Lakes website, the beach operates between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. While the beach and its facilities are accessible during this time, it's important to note that the warmer weather can lead to increased crowds, especially on weekends and holidays.
So, if you prefer a quieter experience, you may want to consider visiting on weekdays or during the colder seasons.
Is Sandy Lake good for swimming?
Different sources cite varying average depth stats for the lake, but I could walk almost 50 metres in from the shore without the water reaching more than 5 feet in depth. It was a sunny day, which lent the shallow water a nice and warm feel. This makes it a great spot for swimmers of all skill levels.
The water quality at this beach is monitored by the Peterborough county authorities and was marked "safe" at the time of writing this story. The swimming area is clearly designated, allowing swimmers to cool off in the calm and refreshing waters of the lake.
"All beaches are unsupervised swimming areas. Please use at your own risk," warns the Lakes' website. "We encourage you to have fun but also play responsibly around the water. While many of our beaches and swimming areas have shallow entry, the lake bed can drop off quickly. Exercise caution in new and unfamiliar areas."
What amenities does Sandy Lake Beach offer?
Sandy Lake Beach has a decent amount of amenities for a day at the beach. The beach park features picnic shelters and tables, allowing for groups to dine together. People usually carry their beach chairs, mats and umbrellas to grab a spot for themselves under the tree shade.
Hiking enthusiasts can explore some popular nearby trails and appreciate the area's flora and fauna.
If you're looking for water activities besides swimming, you can enjoy fishing in the designated areas or even take a boat out onto the lake. Sandy Lake Beach also features a playground for children to enjoy.
Other amenities include portable toilets, a canoe and kayak launch and a designated unloading area, as per the Municipality of Trent Lakes website.
In terms of what not to do, the guidelines do not permit pets, fires, charcoal barbecues, tents and the launch of motorized boats. There are trash cans on either side of the beach, which further the "no littering" cause.
Parking is limited and you might have to wait for a while if you visit during busy periods.
For those who wish to extend their stay, paid camping facilities are available nearby.
How to reach Sandy Lake Beach from Toronto
To reach Sandy Lake Beach from Toronto, you have a few options. One way is to drive, which takes around 2.5 to 3 hours depending on traffic conditions and the route you choose.
If you prefer not to drive, you can also consider taking a bus or a private car service from Toronto to Huntsville, and then arrange for local transportation from Huntsville to Sandy Lake Beach.
Alternatively, you could also drive to Ontario's Peterborough county, which is around 140 km northeast of Toronto, and spend the night there. As mentioned earlier, that's what I did — and I spent the Saturday evening enjoying Canada's longest-running free concert series before heading further north to Sandy Lake Beach 35 km away.
Of course, it's always a good idea to check for any road closures or traffic updates before you start your journey.
Is Sandy Lake part of Kawartha Lakes?
The Kawartha Lakes region spans across multiple interconnected lakes consisting of the largest lakes in the area, including Balsam Lake, Cameron Lake, Sturgeon Lake and Pigeon Lake.
Though the city of Kawartha Lakes is named after them, more than half of the Kawartha Lakes are in fact located in Peterborough County. The Trent-Severn Waterway makes its way through many lakes in the main chain and many cottages dot the lakes' shorelines — some of which are quite large in size.
"Kawartha" is an anglicization of the word "Ka-wa-tha" (from Ka-wa-tae-gum-maug or Gaa-waategamaag), a word coined in 1895 by Anishinaabekwe Martha Whetung of the Curve Lake First Nations, according to a published study. The word was subsequently changed by tourism promoters to Kawartha, with the meaning "bright waters and happy lands."
Why is Sandy Lake turquoise?
The enchanting turquoise color of Sandy Lake can be attributed to its unique geological makeup. The lake's water comes from natural springs and streams that flow into the lake, carrying minerals that give it its vibrant teal hue.
Combined with the light sand and sunlight reflecting off the surface, the result is a breathtaking turquoise paradise reminiscent of tropical destinations — and my trip here truly transported me to Thailand.