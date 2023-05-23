This Turquoise Ontario Beach Was Named One Of The Best In North America For 2023
It's one of two Canadian beaches that made the cut.
With summer approaching, it's time to start planning those beach days, and this stunning Ontario beach is worth a visit. The area features unbelievably blue water and was recently named one of the best beaches in North America.
Online beach guide group The World's 50 Best Beaches released a list of The 50 Best Beaches in North America 2023 and Indian Head Cove in Tobermory made the cut at number 50.
The beach is one of only two Canadian spots featured, the other one being San Josef in British Columbia.
Indian Head Cove is a popular attraction set along the shores of Georgian Bay. The breathtaking inlet boasts limestone shores and tropical blue water that will make you feel like you're in the Bahamas.
It's located in the Bruce Peninsula National Park next to the Grotto, an ancient sea cave containing a pool of crystal water. To get to the beach, you'll need to hike for about half an hour from Cyprus Lake.
Due to its pristine natural beauty, Indian Head Cove can get quite busy during the summer months. If you'd like to visit, it's best to make a reservation online in advance.
Other beaches on the list include Trunk in the US Virgin Islands at number one and Honopu in Hawaii at number two.
If you're looking for more places to swim in Ontario this summer, you can also check out these two beaches which were named among the best swimming spots in Canada. Flowerpot Island and Arrowhead Provincial Park were both deemed as dreamy spots to take a dip.
Indian Head Cove
Address: 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning beach was named among the best in North America.
