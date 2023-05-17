You Can Ride A Bus From Toronto To This Soft & Sandy Beach With Blue Waters For $115 Roundtrip
It's 14-kilometres of summer paradise! ☀️⛱.
With the warmer weather creeping in, it's time to start planning your summer getaways and what's better than exploring different parts of Ontario for a fun day trip? Nothing.
The province is filled with beautiful hidden gems, making you feel like you're vacationing in a different country. One of the best things to explore during the warm summer months is the beaches around Ontario's various lakes.
Parkbus introduced a new route that takes people from the heart of downtown Toronto to the sandy and blue waters of Wasaga Beach.
For $115 roundtrip, or $75 one-way, travellers can board the bus on August 6, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. and have a fun day in the sun from 9:30 a.m. till 3:00 p.m.
The trip is an hour and a half from Toronto and people on the return bus can make it back to the city around 6:00 p.m. on the same day.
Wasaga Beach is located at the southern end of Ontario's Georgian Bay, with a long sandy beach and a view of parts of the Niagara Escarpment.
The 14-kilometre-long sandy beach is the perfect place to swim. The water is shallow and warm, making it a very accommodating spot for people of all ages to enjoy the natural wonder.
If you've already been to Wasaga Beach and are looking for another adventure, check out the other bus routes offered by this day trip service, which include Pinery Provincial Park and Sauble Beach and Falls.
If you were hoping to book a day trip to Wasaga Beach, check out Parkbus' website for more information.