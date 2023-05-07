This Haunted Jail In Canada Is Reopening For Visits & You Can Even Spend The Night
Think you're brave enough?
Not into sleeping alone? How about sleeping with a spirit or two?
In Canada, you can spend the night in a former jail that's said to have some ghostly residents.
The Saintlo Ottawa Jail is a 19th-century jail-turned-hostel where you can sleep in century-old cells that haven't been touched.
The hostel was formerly known as the Carleton County Gaol, which dates back to 1862. For 110 years, the jail operated as a maximum security facility and was able to house up to 150 prisoners.
The prison is famously known as the site of Canada's last public execution. In the basement of the jail is still the original gallows, which was used for public hangings.
According to Saintlo, the hostel collective that operates the jail hostel, the haunted Ottawa jail has a dark past.
For one thing, the remains of 140 bodies have been found in the prison's parking lot. As it is the only piece of land dug up on the building’s grounds so far, there could be even more remains on the property.
The jail also has some well-known spirits, one being Patrick James Whelan.
One of the jail's most famous inmates, Whelan was arrested and convicted for the 1868 assassination of Member of Parliament and Father of Confederation Thomas D’Arcy McGee.
Whelan is said to have maintained that he was not guilty until his very last breath. Due to the lack of forensic evidence and the basis of his conviction, some believe he was innocent.
He was imprisoned and hanged before a crowd of 5,000 people for the crime in 1869, according to the Historical Society of Ottawa.
His vengeful spirit is believed to wander the hostel today. He's even been seen pacing his cell on death row, according to the hostel.
Visitors to the jail have also described some haunting interactions.
Some have said they've "felt shivers" likened to the chill you may experience as a ghostly presence passes by.
Others have said they’ve seen a ghost seated at the end of their bed, flipping through a book. Other accounts tell of ghosts humming next to visitors, and even holding their arms at night.
If you're not too spooked out yet, you'll soon be able to visit the hostel for yourself and spend the night.
The Ottawa jail hostel is reopening on May 15, 2023. If you opt to stay the night, you'll have your choice of shared rooms with four, six or eight beds, or private rooms which can accommodate one to two people.
Notably, you can book a stay in a real isolation cell, with a tiny single bed.
However, if you want more room, you can also book a single cell with a double bed, a cell with two single beds, or a "luxury double cell" for two with its own bathroom.
Your stay also comes with a free breakfast (don't worry, it's not prison food).
The jail is located at 75 Nicholas St., in Ottawa, which is just about two hours from Montreal and four hours from Quebec City or Toronto.
Prices start at $90 per night for the single cell.
Not feeling brave enough to stay the night? You can also go on a ghost tour of the jail and see it by daylight.