road closures toronto

Toronto Is Closing Down These 2 Major Highways This Weekend & RIP Your Travel Plans

Traffic might be a total pain.😩

Toronto Associate Editor
Don Valley Parkway. Right: A road closed sign.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Buckle up, Toronto, because some serious road closures are coming up that could put a wrench in your weekend travel plans.

All weekend long, a few of the 6ix's major roadways will shut down to make space for festivals and events that will hit the streets, according to a City news release.

Anyone planning to go down the Don Valley Parkway from York Mills Road to the Gardiner Expressway, or the Gardiner between South Kingsway and the DVP, will have to find an alternate route as these spots will be completely closed to vehicle traffic (though it'll just be for Sunday). From 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 5, these areas will make way for the Bike for Brain Health event.

Torontonians can ditch their cars for their bicycles as ActiveTO will take over The Meadoway for pedestrians to use for a run or bike ride. Starting bright and early at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, and up until 7 p.m. Sunday, road closures will affect Brimley Road all the way to Scarborough Golf Club Road.

On Friday, June 3, from 1 p.m., up until 1 a.m. Monday, June 6, a chunk of Toronto's west end along Dundas Street West from Ossington Avenue to Lansdowne Avenue will be shuttered as the Do West Fest takes space.

This weekend, the streets within High Park will also be closed off to cars and other vehicles, so if you're planning on a picnic here, you might want to adjust accordingly.

With so many roads closed (and honestly, with the rising gas prices, too), Torontonians might want to consider hopping on the TTC instead this weekend.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

