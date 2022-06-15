Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Terre Bleu’s Iconic Lavender Farm Near Toronto Has Closed Forever & Here’s What We Know

The Yellow Door will be appearing in some different places. 👀

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
One of Ontario's beloved summer attractions has closed its doors for good. Terre Bleu, a massive lavender farm located in Milton, has announced that it will no longer be welcoming visitors to its purple fields.

After opening in 2011, the farm grew from 10,000 lavender plants to 75,000 plants, herbs, and flowers spread across 200 acres, and attracted thousands of visitors every year.

The venue was known for its iconic Yellow Door, which symbolized "living in the present" and became a popular photo-op for guests.

While Terre Bleu Lavender Farm has closed, the brand lives on in the form of a new Terre Bleu boutique opening in Elora in early July 2022. The boutique will offer the full line of Terre Bleu products as well as the "enchanting experiences" created at the farm.

"We've done things on the farm in the past around making lavender-based products using dried lavender, etc.," Jim Muzyka, the new owner at Terre Bleu tells Narcity. "And we're working on a fuller agenda of things to round out the experience, but we've got great space... It's really kind of a storybook setting."

The Yellow Door will be making a comeback at the boutique, as well as some surprise appearances at other places in Ontario this summer, so you can still snap those Instagram photos.

Muzyka also mentioned that a brand new lavender farm is in the works, but it's still in the early development stages. Situated along the Niagara Escarpment, the farm is set to open in 2023.

"The new farm will be much smaller in scale," Muzyka says. "More focused, and a little more emphasis on the setting that it's in."

Terre Bleu Boutique

\u200bTerre Bleu boutique in Elora, Ontario.

Terre Bleu boutique in Elora, Ontario.

Terre Bleu

When: Opening July 2022

Address: 143 Metcalfe St., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: Terre Bleu's new boutique will have lavender experiences and photo ops with the yellow door.

Website

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

