lavender farm ontario

This Ontario Lavender Farm Is Filled With Purple & Giving Out Free Beer On Father's Day

Lavender sour beer samples, anyone?

Girl posing in blooming lavender fields. Right: Cracking a lavender beer at the flower farm.

@isabellearichard | Instagram, @lightandshadowphoto via @purplehill_lavender | Instagram

If you're looking for a new way to celebrate with dad this Father's Day instead of suffering through a golf game, there is a floral event that might just excite both of you.

On Saturday, June 18, Purple Hill Lavender Farm is kicking off the season of blooming fields with some lavender sour beers at their launch party. You can check out the rolling fields of lavender and crack open a cold one with your pops as they'll be offering free samples of lavender-infused ale.

The farm opens for the season on June 10, but on the following weekend, the fields will be in their bloomed purple form. The brewery is basically around the corner from the lavender fields too, so you can swing by for some more of their unique beer after your visit.

There will also be food served up by local joint, Mylar & Loreta's Restaurant, and snacks will also be included with your entrance ticket. You can sip away the afternoon surrounded by purple blooms as you listen to live music.

Feel free to bring your own picnic, as picnic tables will be set up throughout the blossoming fields. The flower farm is also hosting dreamy picnic events on set dates this summer but will keep the tables out when the farm is open so you can enjoy them anytime. Two new dates have been added for their picnics among the blooms on July 16 and July 23.

So, if you're looking to come to the lavender farm for Father's Day, you might want to reserve your spot for soon if you don't want to miss out on this sweet event.

Lavender Sour Launch Party

Cracking a lavender beer at the flower farm.

@lightandshadowphoto via @purplehill_lavender | Instagram

Price: $15 entrance per person

When: Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 7484 6/7 Sideroad Nottawasaga, Creemore, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can check out beautiful rolling fields of lavender when they begin to bloom, as you sip on complimentary lavender sour beer paired with some snacks.

Website

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

