Toronto's Iconic French Restaurant Is Reopening & You Can Brunch Like You're In Paris
There are new menu items to try. 🥐
Good news, foodies. One of Toronto's beloved restaurants is reopening, and you'll finally be able to dine at this Parisian-style spot again.
Le Sélect Bistro, a traditional French restaurant known for its authentic decor and dishes, is officially welcoming visitors back to its Wellington Street location on June 24 under new ownership.
The venue closed in February 2021, and is being brought back to life by restauranteur David Aisenstat. You can expect the same French-style interior, with the classic zinc bar, vintage posters, mosaic floors, and Art Deco elements.
“Le Sélect has been a go-to for Torontonians who love a great meal and special ambience,” Aisenstat said in a press release. “It is the site of countless dates, business meetings, celebrations, and friendly gatherings for so many people, and has always been one of my favourite restaurants. It seems like everyone has a special memory from Le Sélect. So, when the opportunity arose to re-kindle the amazing spirit that its founders cultivated over its nearly 50-year history, I knew it was a rare opportunity.”
The menu will feature some new items along with old favourites like escargots de Bourgogne, cassoulet, and moules frites. You can also enjoy weekend brunch and imagine that you're in Paris as you dine.
On top of that, you can also enjoy a large wine list consisting of over 1200 bottles. The new food menu has yet to be released, so keep an eye out.
After over a year of closure, you'll finally be able to enjoy brunch, dinner, and more at this legendary French restaurant.
Le Sélect Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 432 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can finally visit this Paris-inspired restaurant again and indulge in new dishes.