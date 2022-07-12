This New Halifax Cafe Is A 'Parisian-Inspired Oasis' & Will Transport You Straight To Europe
The all-day restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. 😍
If you’ve always wanted to dine at a European cafe, you can do so without even leaving Canada. This new all-day restaurant in downtown Halifax will make you feel like you're eating in a French bistro rather than a Canadian eatery.
Café Lunette, which opened earlier this year in the Queen's Marque district of Halifax, is a charming "Parisian-inspired oasis" that acts as a cafe by day and a bistro by night.
The restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, offering classic French dishes, cocktails and wine in a gorgeously designed venue.
The menu by Chef de Cuisine Vanessa Belanger is a "greatest hits list of timeless French classics — from traditional onion soup and steak tartare, to comforting boeuf Bourguignon and seafood bouillabaisse," according to the restaurant.
The eatery is also open for late-night drinks and small bites, like baked camembert with fruit chutney and charcuterie.
Café Lunette also offers a variety of baked goods like croissants, madeleines, cannelés, financiers and macarons by Executive Pastry Chef Cori Osborne.
If the food doesn’t make you feel like you've been transported to France, the space definitely will.
Designed by Solid Design Creative, the restaurant is outfitted with pink booths and wooden chairs with red accents, pastel inset arches, a marble bar top, mosaic-tiled flooring, sleek "galaxy-inspired" lighting and a mural of painted cranes against a green backdrop.
The restaurant is located on Halifax's waterfront, meaning there are tons of things to do and see in the area.
Just a ferry ride away is also downtown Dartmouth, where you'll find eclectic stores, parks and galleries to discover.
Café Lunette
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 1741 Lower Water St., Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy pastries like croissants and madeleines and classic French eats like boeuf bourguignon while feeling like you're dining in a Parisian bistro at this restaurant in downtown Halifax.