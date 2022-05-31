This Route 66 Motel In New Mexico Was Named One Of The 'Top Out Of The Ordinary' In The World
It has all the vintage vibes!
Right off the historic Route 66 in New Mexico, a colorful, old-fashioned motel has made Tripadvisor's list of "top out of the ordinary hotels" to stay at in the world.
The Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari, New Mexico took the ninth spot of the quirky hotels on the yearly compiled "best of the best" lists crowdsourced from the website's users.
The vintage vibe of the historic motel with pastel-colored classic sports cars parked underneath the glow of the iconic neon signs is simply extraordinary, and tourists seem to agree.
It's one of the only spots left for an authentic roadside stop during a lonely American southwest road trip.
The hotel has been a roadside destination for IG influencers, U.S. road-trippers, and motel enthusiasts since the '40s.
You can drive by for a photo-op, or you can immerse yourself in a stay where each room looks like your Grandma's house — in the most charming way, of course! You also can have your very own garage with a unique mural.
Much of the motel's original tiling has been maintained, and each room is decorated with that antique southwest aesthetic that celebrates the surrounding desert. There's even a Cars-themed room for those who love Pixar!
@curiosityness
How many hotel rooms come with a garage?!? #amazinghotels #beautifulhotel #kitschy #route66 #motel #wheretostay #neonsign #neonsigns #travelbucketlist
There are four types of rooms to choose from starting at only $94.95 a night, so it's super affordable to experience a slice of an authentic 1950s-themed desert motel.
Blue Swallow Motel
Price: $94.95+/night
Address: 815 E. Rte. 66 Blvd., Tucumcari, NM 88401
Why You Need To Go: It's an authentic Route 66 motel that'll give you all the vintage feels.
